The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Allen King, 32, two counts of attempted arson, Lewisville police

Jason Holland, 27, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Tracy Spearman, 45, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Trevor Latson, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Juan Nieves Luna, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Stephen Phillips II, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Noah Burch, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Nicholas Erickson, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Erick Gavarrete, 18, burglary of a building, Denton police

Cameron Gillespie, 28, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Kendrick Pitts, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Delonte Powell, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Antonio Ramos, 57, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police

Preston Williams, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Keenan Bryson, 34, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Nikolaus Cain, 36, theft, Lewisville police

Alexander Bohne, 18, theft, Lewisville police

Tevin Ferrell, 26, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Joshua Foster, 21, two counts of burglary of a building, Lewisville police

Eric Harless, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Corey Ingram, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Erica Joosten, 41, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Natalee Mercer, 41, theft, Lewisville police

Andy Rodriguez, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Devin Turner, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Kwame Mickels, 21, murder, Lewisville police

Jamarque Washington, 22, capital murder, Lewisville police

Lewis Williams, 54, driving while intoxicated, Argyle police

Patrick Barela, 30, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police

Victor Orozco, 47, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police

Henry Stanley Justiniano aka Henry Stanley Lopez, 34, driving while intoxicated, Corinth police

Michael Rodriguez, 37, driving while intoxicated, Corinth police

Jorge Castro, 46, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Brandon Dibley, 32, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Priscilla Ward, 28, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Krum police

Zachary Ivy, 34, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Matthew Moore, 33, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Daniel Zarate, 52, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Rahmatullah Nazari, 27, driving while intoxicated, evading arrest, Northlake police

Eric Buford, 47, driving while intoxicated, Plano police

