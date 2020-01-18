The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Allen King, 32, two counts of attempted arson, Lewisville police
Jason Holland, 27, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Tracy Spearman, 45, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Trevor Latson, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Juan Nieves Luna, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Stephen Phillips II, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Noah Burch, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Nicholas Erickson, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Erick Gavarrete, 18, burglary of a building, Denton police
Cameron Gillespie, 28, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Kendrick Pitts, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Delonte Powell, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Antonio Ramos, 57, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police
Preston Williams, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Keenan Bryson, 34, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Nikolaus Cain, 36, theft, Lewisville police
Alexander Bohne, 18, theft, Lewisville police
Tevin Ferrell, 26, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Joshua Foster, 21, two counts of burglary of a building, Lewisville police
Eric Harless, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Corey Ingram, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Erica Joosten, 41, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Natalee Mercer, 41, theft, Lewisville police
Andy Rodriguez, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Devin Turner, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Kwame Mickels, 21, murder, Lewisville police
Jamarque Washington, 22, capital murder, Lewisville police
Lewis Williams, 54, driving while intoxicated, Argyle police
Patrick Barela, 30, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
Victor Orozco, 47, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
Henry Stanley Justiniano aka Henry Stanley Lopez, 34, driving while intoxicated, Corinth police
Michael Rodriguez, 37, driving while intoxicated, Corinth police
Jorge Castro, 46, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Brandon Dibley, 32, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Priscilla Ward, 28, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Krum police
Zachary Ivy, 34, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Matthew Moore, 33, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Daniel Zarate, 52, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Rahmatullah Nazari, 27, driving while intoxicated, evading arrest, Northlake police
Eric Buford, 47, driving while intoxicated, Plano police