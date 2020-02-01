The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Stephanie Garza, 37, exploitation of elderly person, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Charles Garza, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Hsaio-Hsuan Li, 40, two counts of credit card abuse, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Denton police

Ignacio Perez Jr., 42, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Denton police

Timmothy Wilson, 53, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Denton police

Laurier Daigle, 77, continuous sexual abuse of young child, two counts of indecency with a child, Little Elm police

Lisa Neyland, 38, injury to a child, Aubrey police

Jared Varnado, 35, two counts of injury to a child, Aubrey police

Richard Hunter, 48, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of child, Flower Mound police

Birtis Poindexter aka Birdis Poindexter, 48, indecency with a child, Flower Mound police

Elbert Franklin, 31, continuous sexual abuse of young child, Aubrey police

Jerrell Wells, 21, aggravated sexual assault of child, Carrollton police

Justin Gilman, 36, two counts of indecency with a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Ronald Samaniego-Mera, 27, four counts of sexual assault of child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jarred Ethridge, 29, aggravated assault against public servant, Denton police

Robert Durk, 34, falsely holding oneself out as a lawyer, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Whittington, 46, aggravated assault, Justin police

April Bernal, 33, arson, Lewisville police

Trever Jester, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Phillip Bolanos, 40, burglary of a habitation, Dallas police

Terrence Braziel aka Terence Braziel, 25, aggravated sexual assault, Dallas police

Reginald Brooks Jr., 17, aggravated robbery, Dallas police

Keonta Austin-Hall, 28, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police

Jessica Henshaw, 44, theft, Denton police

Patricia Russell, 24, robbery, Denton police

Keldin Holder, 30, theft, Denton police

Treciana Washington, 23, theft, Denton police

Hunter Phillips, 17, evading arrest, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Amanda Frank, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police

Anfernee Nunez, 23, accident involving personal injury, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Keller police

Ryan Lamb, 34, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

James White, 36, theft, Sanger police; possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Derwin Choyce, 36, sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, Denton police

Calista Ramos, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Aubrey police

Terence Belton, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Bartonville police

Nicolas Williams, 26, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Collin Spiker, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Luna, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Krum police

Adalberto Rodriguez, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Krum police

Keisha Bates, 40, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Kevin Kite, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Angela Lutt, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Daniel Alcala, 19, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

