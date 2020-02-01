The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Stephanie Garza, 37, exploitation of elderly person, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Charles Garza, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Hsaio-Hsuan Li, 40, two counts of credit card abuse, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Denton police
Ignacio Perez Jr., 42, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Denton police
Timmothy Wilson, 53, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Denton police
Laurier Daigle, 77, continuous sexual abuse of young child, two counts of indecency with a child, Little Elm police
Lisa Neyland, 38, injury to a child, Aubrey police
Jared Varnado, 35, two counts of injury to a child, Aubrey police
Richard Hunter, 48, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of child, Flower Mound police
Birtis Poindexter aka Birdis Poindexter, 48, indecency with a child, Flower Mound police
Elbert Franklin, 31, continuous sexual abuse of young child, Aubrey police
Jerrell Wells, 21, aggravated sexual assault of child, Carrollton police
Justin Gilman, 36, two counts of indecency with a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Ronald Samaniego-Mera, 27, four counts of sexual assault of child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jarred Ethridge, 29, aggravated assault against public servant, Denton police
Robert Durk, 34, falsely holding oneself out as a lawyer, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Robert Whittington, 46, aggravated assault, Justin police
April Bernal, 33, arson, Lewisville police
Trever Jester, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Phillip Bolanos, 40, burglary of a habitation, Dallas police
Terrence Braziel aka Terence Braziel, 25, aggravated sexual assault, Dallas police
Reginald Brooks Jr., 17, aggravated robbery, Dallas police
Keonta Austin-Hall, 28, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police
Jessica Henshaw, 44, theft, Denton police
Patricia Russell, 24, robbery, Denton police
Keldin Holder, 30, theft, Denton police
Treciana Washington, 23, theft, Denton police
Hunter Phillips, 17, evading arrest, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Amanda Frank, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police
Anfernee Nunez, 23, accident involving personal injury, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Keller police
Ryan Lamb, 34, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
James White, 36, theft, Sanger police; possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Derwin Choyce, 36, sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, Denton police
Calista Ramos, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Aubrey police
Terence Belton, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Bartonville police
Nicolas Williams, 26, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Collin Spiker, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Anthony Luna, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Krum police
Adalberto Rodriguez, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Krum police
Keisha Bates, 40, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Kevin Kite, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Angela Lutt, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Daniel Alcala, 19, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police