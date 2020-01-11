The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age, charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Sergio Mendez Jr., 29, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Juan Colin, 29, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Franciso Hernandez, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Shawn Howard, 42, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Mark Innis, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Darren McClain, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Clayton Sebastian, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Robin Teter, 50, one count of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Torres, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jeremy Westdyke, 41 , possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Christina Wilkerson, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Petrina Thompson, 53, three counts of aggravated assault, Denton Police Department

