The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age, charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Sergio Mendez Jr., 29, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Juan Colin, 29, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Franciso Hernandez, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Shawn Howard, 42, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Mark Innis, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Darren McClain, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Clayton Sebastian, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Robin Teter, 50, one count of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Joshua Torres, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jeremy Westdyke, 41 , possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Christina Wilkerson, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Petrina Thompson, 53, three counts of aggravated assault, Denton Police Department