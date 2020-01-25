The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- David Davis, 38, theft, Lewisville police
- Clint Doucet, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Margaret Hawkins, 55, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Juan Jose Hernandez, 23, unlawful possession of firearm, Lewisville police
- Terry Jones, 30, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Ashley Kinnard, 29, credit card abuse, Lewisville police
- Addison Loving, 21, forgery, Lewisville police
- Charles Navatta, 22, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Kevin Pollinzi, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Paul Roy, 35, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police
- Javier Arzate-Rico, 25, assault family violence, Carrollton police
- Stephen Johnson, 32, assault family violence enhanced, violation of protective order, Carrollton police
- Patrick Pavon-Ontiveros, 19, continuous violence against the family, Carrollton police
- Joshua Murphy, 20, assault family violence, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Jason Colbert, 35, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
- Antonio Galmore, 41, assault family violence, Lewisville police
- Eduardo Gonzalez, 25, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
- Sherri Nicholas, 55, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
- Tony Qualls, 47, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
- Summer Neel, 18, injury to an elderly individual, Little Elm police
- Adam Gilbert, 41, aggravated assault, Roanoke police
- Juan Cruz Pineiro, 41, assault family violence, The Colony police
- Anthony Gonzalez, 21, continuous violence against the family, Carrollton police
- Sammy Latham, 41, stalking, Denton police
- Victor Serrano-Gonzalez, 23, sexual assault, Lewisville police
- Jeremy Burcham, 37, stalking, Lewisville police
- Henry Carr, 33, assault family violence, Lewisville police
- Robert Goin, 42, repeated violation of protective order, Lewisville police
- Tanner Brock, 21, capital murder, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Kyrstin Ross, 28, capital murder, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Travion Davis, 21, theft of firearm, credit card abuse, Carrollton police
- Oscar Castillo, 22, evading arrest, Carrollton police
- Tyler Poetschke, 31, two counts of theft, Carrollton police
- Conor Rose, 19, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Carrollton police
- Ashley Dobbs, 31, theft, Carrollton police; theft, Lewisville police
- Mamadou Barry, 24, forgery, Denton police
- Kavion Davis, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
- Mariah Young, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
- Byron January, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Ericka Manns, 20, evading arrest, Denton police
- Eric McLemore, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of firearm, Denton police
- Dody Nunley, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Maria Perez, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Michael Snyder, 45, credit card abuse, Denton police
- Mark Williams, 43, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
- Dalton Givens, 28, arson, Pilot Point police
- Jesus Arenas Moreno, 21, evading arrest, Texas Department of Public Safety
- Robert Perez, 25, evading arrest, Texas Department of Public Safety
- Colton Tippett, 28, assault against peace officer, two counts of assault against public servant, University of North Texas police
- Joseph Gowen, 33, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
- Dianne Taylor, 64, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
- Kenneth Dyer, 48, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
- Stephanie Lacy, 35, intoxication assault, Little Elm police
- Shawn Shelton, 43, driving while intoxicated, Northeast police