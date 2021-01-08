The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Gemari Barnes, 18, aggravated assault, Denton police
- Kevin Frances, 44, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff's Office
- Valerie Montgomery, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff's Office
- Kevin Pollinzi, 35, prohibited substances in correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff's Office
- Aaron Shipman, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff's Office