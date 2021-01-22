The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Stacia McCann, 49, repeated violation of a protective order, Frisco police
- Jesus Climaco-Salinas, 27, indecency with a child, Lewisville police
- Ashlee Boswell, 32, injury to a child, Roanoke police
- Clint Halton, 43, seven counts of sexual assault of a child, Denton County Sheriff's Office
- Richard Wren Jr., 49, five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Fort Worth police
- Richard Weldon Jr., 32, debit card abuse, Denton police
- Robert Conrad, 50, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest, Denton County Sheriff's Office
- Shaun Richardson, 32, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance, Denton and UNT police
- Juan Perales, 21, aggravated robbery, Denton police
- Jordan Bernal, 18, aggravated robbery and two counts of tampering or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police
- Samual Ajala, 27, five counts of robbery, The Colony and Lewisville police
- Jared Morgan, 19, unauthorized use of vehicle and evading arrest, Lewisville police
- Randy Ridinger Jr., 45, burglary of a building, Lewisville police
- Edmond Nicodemus, 27, two counts of theft, Lewisville and UNT police
- Gene Smith, 28, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, UNT police
- Christian Clark, 21, accident involving personal injury, Frisco police
- Blair Ards, 30, assault against a peace officer, Dallas police