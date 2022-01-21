The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Trevor Anderson, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Heather Burns, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Rebekah Dernbach, 36, possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child, Denton police
Trent Fleming, 33, burglary of a vehicle, Denton police
Lucia Fuentes, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Landre Gilbert, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Carlos Lopez, 34, evading arrest, Denton police
Jerry Manuel, 37, burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Brianna Moore, 24, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police
Thomas Schwartz Jr., 52, theft, Denton police
James Caldwell Jr., 39, aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Johnnie Estepp, 35, forgery, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Gerald Kosirog, 37, aggravated assault against a public servant and two counts of harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Peter Mayes, 30, assault against a public servant and two counts of harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Adam Nicholas, 57, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Joshua Braud, 32, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jessica Mullin, 31, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Kavion Davis, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Lauren Haggadone, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jenna Krebbs, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Daviona McHenry, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jennifer Mohon, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Ryan Moreland, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jorge Moreno, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jonathan Palone, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Chasity Young, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Christian Avila, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Alec Crump, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Crystal Eachus, 28, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Flower Mound police
Elizabeth Hardin, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Rayshun Milton Jr., 27, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
Davian Mondragon, 19, four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and retaliation, Flower Mound police
Angel Cortes, 32, assault against a public servant and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Stephanie Duarte, 30, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Angelique Faber, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Adolfo Francisco Valerio, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Santiago Francisco Valerio, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Deldrin Garman, 33, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police
Dean Gordon, 47, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
Fidel Oseguera-Barajas, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Christopher Washington, 35, burglary of a habitation and evading arrest, Lewisville police
Jared Harrison, 21, two counts of aggravated assault, University of North Texas police
Terrance McGill, 21, two counts of aggravated assault, UNT police
Troy Trevino, 38, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Krum police and Texas Parks and Wildlife
Brande Marone, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Parks and Wildlife
Ryan Horan, 42, burglary of a habitation, Little Elm police
Nimrod Mamo, 22, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Plano police
Kevin Jarnagin, 20, evading arrest, Sanger police
Casey Cutright, 28, burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance, UNT police