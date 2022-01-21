The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Trevor Anderson, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Heather Burns, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Rebekah Dernbach, 36, possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child, Denton police

Trent Fleming, 33, burglary of a vehicle, Denton police

Lucia Fuentes, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Landre Gilbert, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Carlos Lopez, 34, evading arrest, Denton police

Jerry Manuel, 37, burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Brianna Moore, 24, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police

Thomas Schwartz Jr., 52, theft, Denton police

James Caldwell Jr., 39, aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Johnnie Estepp, 35, forgery, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Gerald Kosirog, 37, aggravated assault against a public servant and two counts of harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Peter Mayes, 30, assault against a public servant and two counts of harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Adam Nicholas, 57, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Braud, 32, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jessica Mullin, 31, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Kavion Davis, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Lauren Haggadone, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jenna Krebbs, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Daviona McHenry, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jennifer Mohon, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Ryan Moreland, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jorge Moreno, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jonathan Palone, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Chasity Young, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Christian Avila, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Alec Crump, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Crystal Eachus, 28, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Flower Mound police

Elizabeth Hardin, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Rayshun Milton Jr., 27, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police

Davian Mondragon, 19, four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and retaliation, Flower Mound police

Angel Cortes, 32, assault against a public servant and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Stephanie Duarte, 30, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Angelique Faber, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Adolfo Francisco Valerio, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Santiago Francisco Valerio, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Deldrin Garman, 33, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police

Dean Gordon, 47, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police

Fidel Oseguera-Barajas, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Christopher Washington, 35, burglary of a habitation and evading arrest, Lewisville police

Jared Harrison, 21, two counts of aggravated assault, University of North Texas police

Terrance McGill, 21, two counts of aggravated assault, UNT police

Troy Trevino, 38, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Krum police and Texas Parks and Wildlife

Brande Marone, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Parks and Wildlife

Ryan Horan, 42, burglary of a habitation, Little Elm police

Nimrod Mamo, 22, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Plano police

Kevin Jarnagin, 20, evading arrest, Sanger police

Casey Cutright, 28, burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance, UNT police

 

