The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Mindrell Coffey, 30, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Deymone Hogg, 34, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Kevin Green, 45, assault family violence, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Enrique Gonzales, 39, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police

Sergio Jimenez, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Robert Lawrence, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Julio Lopez, 40, theft, Carrollton police

Richard Petty, 48, two counts of tampering or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police

Susan Parker, 50, forgery and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Carrollton police

Justin Stanley, 29, evading arrest, Carrollton police

Randy Adams, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Christopher Falbo, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Stephen Goar, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Turner Ojukwu, 19, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Rishit Podder, 18, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Allen Strawn, 30, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Timothy Campbell, 54, assault against a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Madison Carter, 28, two counts of assault against a peace officer, Denton police

Christopher Castaneda, 35, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Ricardo Chamagua, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Nicholas Davis, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Adrien Galvez, 21, possession of marijuana, Denton police

Jay Harrison, 56, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and theft, Denton police

Santiago Molina, 29, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Kyson Tuttle, 18, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Rusty Winker, 27, theft, Denton police

Zaccheus Flowers, 26, possession of marijuana, Northeast police

Hailey Woods, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police

Efren Morales, 29, evading arrest, Texas Department of Public Safety

Hailey Woods, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police

Jacob McCoy, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Amber Oestreich, 28, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Allen Martinez, 31, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of debit card abuse, Lewisville police

Jeffery Saim, 49, driving while intoxicated, Aubrey police and the Texas Department of Public Safety

Kevin Smith, 63, driving while intoxicated, Corinth police

Raul Perez-Rodriguez, 54, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Amy Duran, 38, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Flower Mound police

Jose Padilla, 59, driving while intoxicated, Flower Mound police

Shawn Reed, 48, driving while intoxicated, Frisco police

Brian Smith, 48, driving while intoxicated, Highland Village police

Marcos Flores-Rodriguez, 39, driving while intoxicated, Lake Dallas police

Homer Gomez, 47, driving while intoxicated, Northlake police

Cecilio Salas-Rodriguez, 52, driving while intoxicated, Northlake police

Majid Lodhi, 38, driving while intoxicated, Texas Department of Public Safety

Jose Melchor, 51, driving while intoxicated, Texas Department of Public Safety

Abdias Cortez Aguilar, 19, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, University of North Texas police

 

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!