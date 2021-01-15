The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Mindrell Coffey, 30, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Deymone Hogg, 34, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Kevin Green, 45, assault family violence, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Enrique Gonzales, 39, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police
Sergio Jimenez, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Robert Lawrence, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Julio Lopez, 40, theft, Carrollton police
Richard Petty, 48, two counts of tampering or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police
Susan Parker, 50, forgery and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Carrollton police
Justin Stanley, 29, evading arrest, Carrollton police
Randy Adams, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Christopher Falbo, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Stephen Goar, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Turner Ojukwu, 19, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Rishit Podder, 18, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Allen Strawn, 30, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Timothy Campbell, 54, assault against a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Madison Carter, 28, two counts of assault against a peace officer, Denton police
Christopher Castaneda, 35, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Ricardo Chamagua, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Nicholas Davis, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Adrien Galvez, 21, possession of marijuana, Denton police
Jay Harrison, 56, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and theft, Denton police
Santiago Molina, 29, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Kyson Tuttle, 18, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Rusty Winker, 27, theft, Denton police
Zaccheus Flowers, 26, possession of marijuana, Northeast police
Hailey Woods, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
Efren Morales, 29, evading arrest, Texas Department of Public Safety
Jacob McCoy, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Amber Oestreich, 28, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Allen Martinez, 31, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of debit card abuse, Lewisville police
Jeffery Saim, 49, driving while intoxicated, Aubrey police and the Texas Department of Public Safety
Kevin Smith, 63, driving while intoxicated, Corinth police
Raul Perez-Rodriguez, 54, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Amy Duran, 38, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Flower Mound police
Jose Padilla, 59, driving while intoxicated, Flower Mound police
Shawn Reed, 48, driving while intoxicated, Frisco police
Brian Smith, 48, driving while intoxicated, Highland Village police
Marcos Flores-Rodriguez, 39, driving while intoxicated, Lake Dallas police
Homer Gomez, 47, driving while intoxicated, Northlake police
Cecilio Salas-Rodriguez, 52, driving while intoxicated, Northlake police
Majid Lodhi, 38, driving while intoxicated, Texas Department of Public Safety
Jose Melchor, 51, driving while intoxicated, Texas Department of Public Safety
Abdias Cortez Aguilar, 19, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, University of North Texas police