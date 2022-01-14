The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Saul Enhorabuena Jr., 18, evading arrest, Carrollton police

Moises Gomez, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Anthony Hernandez, 19, possession of marijuana, Carrollton police

Christian King, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Sara Lebian, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Terrance Moseby, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Austin Nollette, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Preston Windham, 37, evading arrest, Carrollton police

Cecil Basil, 60, theft, Denton police

James Lucas, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Roderick Mangum, 32, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Walter Rolls, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Sarah Schneider, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Holden Shaw, 26, two counts of burglary of a building, Denton police

Crystal Williams, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Cody Williams, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Nicholas Alexander, 28, two counts of burglary of a building, Denton and Lewisville police

Matthew Anderson, 31, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jeston Scott, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Adrian Angeles, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Christopher Charles, 40, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Lance Hamilton, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Giovani Hernandez-Garcia, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Alexander Leuck, 31, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Halbert Marban, 32, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and tampering, Lewisville police

Timothy Sanders, 40, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Chandler Boyd, 23, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Corinth police

Spencer Owens, 33, theft, Hickory Creek police

Eddie Cavazos Jr., 37, unlawful possession of a firearm, Corinth police

David Sauer, 45, credit card abuse, Highland Village police

Salvador Flamenco, 34, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Hickory Creek police

Tawk Awi, 34, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police

William Chittenden, 44, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Salvador Chacon-Sanchez, 37, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Kamela Camp, 63, driving while intoxicated, Little Elm police

Jerred Chute, 37, driving while intoxicated, Roanoke police

Donald Brewer, 45, driving while intoxicated, Texas Department of Public Safety

Justin Carlile, 36, driving while intoxicated, University of North Texas police

 

