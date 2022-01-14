The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Saul Enhorabuena Jr., 18, evading arrest, Carrollton police
Moises Gomez, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Anthony Hernandez, 19, possession of marijuana, Carrollton police
Christian King, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Sara Lebian, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Terrance Moseby, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Austin Nollette, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Preston Windham, 37, evading arrest, Carrollton police
Cecil Basil, 60, theft, Denton police
James Lucas, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Roderick Mangum, 32, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Walter Rolls, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Sarah Schneider, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Holden Shaw, 26, two counts of burglary of a building, Denton police
Crystal Williams, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Cody Williams, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Nicholas Alexander, 28, two counts of burglary of a building, Denton and Lewisville police
Matthew Anderson, 31, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jeston Scott, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Adrian Angeles, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Christopher Charles, 40, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Lance Hamilton, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Giovani Hernandez-Garcia, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Alexander Leuck, 31, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Halbert Marban, 32, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and tampering, Lewisville police
Timothy Sanders, 40, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Chandler Boyd, 23, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Corinth police
Spencer Owens, 33, theft, Hickory Creek police
Eddie Cavazos Jr., 37, unlawful possession of a firearm, Corinth police
David Sauer, 45, credit card abuse, Highland Village police
Salvador Flamenco, 34, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Hickory Creek police
Tawk Awi, 34, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
William Chittenden, 44, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Salvador Chacon-Sanchez, 37, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Kamela Camp, 63, driving while intoxicated, Little Elm police
Jerred Chute, 37, driving while intoxicated, Roanoke police
Donald Brewer, 45, driving while intoxicated, Texas Department of Public Safety
Justin Carlile, 36, driving while intoxicated, University of North Texas police