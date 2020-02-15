The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Henry Dumas, 59, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Christina Snodgrass, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Tyler Godfrey, 24, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jayson Bowers, 41, theft, Denton police

Dennis Brown, 58, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police

Lindal Grove III, 41, theft, Denton police

Nathanael Huntington, 27, unauthorized use of a vehicle, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Denton police

Lindsey Oringderff, 36, theft, Denton police

Sarah Stacks, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Kalum Pitts, 27, unlawful possession of firearm, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police; unlawful possession of firearm, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Texas Department of Public Safety

Kaitlyn Abee, 24, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Aiden Crump, 17, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Kim Howerton, 62, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited weapons, Flower Mound police

Daniel Lawless, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Walker Smith, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Zachary Taylor, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Joshua Thomas, 29, racing on highway, Flower Mound police

Bogdahn Vasyutynskyy, 17, assault against peace officer, Flower Mound police

Eric Vrenios, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Syed Ali, 44, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police

Otto Caldwell IV, 36, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police

Tia Jackson, 21, forgery, The Colony police

Andrew Lynch, 45, three counts of burglary of a building, prohibited weapons, The Colony police

Brian Meza-Romero, 20, evading arrest, The Colony police

Charles Navatta, 22, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Jacob Nolte, 27, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police

Steven Vines, 40, theft, The Colony police

Rodrick Williams, 47, theft, The Colony police

Adam Barensprung, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Martin Blackburn, 56, theft, Lewisville police

Alyssa Clakeley, 27, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Zachery Clark, 31, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

Elizabeth Dockins, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Sean McKeown, 23, assault against public servant, Lewisville police

Kelly Norman, 35, theft, Lewisville police

Alex Pena-Yanez, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Omar Roman, 26, burglary of a building, Lewisville police

Travis Washington, 26, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Rodney Williams, 31, attempted burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police

Franciso Hernandez, 26, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jessica Sovereign, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Corey Pagitt, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police

Nicolas Valdez, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police

Javian Carter, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Kenneth Martin, 36, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

Marcellus Maydwell, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jermerio Mayfield, 37, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

Justin Carter, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police

Jacob Davis, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police

Levi Stevens, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police

Jacob McCown, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Oak Point police

Raymond Hernandez, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety

Colton Stofko, 22, two counts of intoxication assault, Flower Mound police

Donald Byrd, 84, two counts of aggravated assault, endangering a child, Bartonville police

Anthony Sweatman, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Fort Worth police

Barry Chandler, 33, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Fort Worth police

Lauren White, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Fort Worth police

Jacob Gividen, 34, aggravated assault, Lake Dallas police

Charles Starke, 50, harassment of public servant, assault against peace officer, Little Elm police

Juan Hernandez, 49, evading arrest, Northeast police

Joshua Rivera, 24, driving while intoxicated, Corinth police

David Freligh, 28, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Cameron Stutzman, 37, driving while intoxicated, Flower Mound police

Lauren Simer, 31, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Flower Mound police

Joaquin Hernandez Jr., 33, driving while intoxicated, Frisco police

Andre De Los Santos, 39, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Norman Williams, 62, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Milcah Kirui, 40, driving while intoxicated, Texas Department of Public Safety

Recommended for you