The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Henry Dumas, 59, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Christina Snodgrass, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Tyler Godfrey, 24, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jayson Bowers, 41, theft, Denton police
Dennis Brown, 58, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police
Lindal Grove III, 41, theft, Denton police
Nathanael Huntington, 27, unauthorized use of a vehicle, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Denton police
Lindsey Oringderff, 36, theft, Denton police
Sarah Stacks, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Kalum Pitts, 27, unlawful possession of firearm, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police; unlawful possession of firearm, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Texas Department of Public Safety
Kaitlyn Abee, 24, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Aiden Crump, 17, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Kim Howerton, 62, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited weapons, Flower Mound police
Daniel Lawless, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Walker Smith, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Zachary Taylor, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Joshua Thomas, 29, racing on highway, Flower Mound police
Bogdahn Vasyutynskyy, 17, assault against peace officer, Flower Mound police
Eric Vrenios, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Syed Ali, 44, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police
Otto Caldwell IV, 36, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police
Tia Jackson, 21, forgery, The Colony police
Andrew Lynch, 45, three counts of burglary of a building, prohibited weapons, The Colony police
Brian Meza-Romero, 20, evading arrest, The Colony police
Charles Navatta, 22, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Jacob Nolte, 27, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police
Steven Vines, 40, theft, The Colony police
Rodrick Williams, 47, theft, The Colony police
Adam Barensprung, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Martin Blackburn, 56, theft, Lewisville police
Alyssa Clakeley, 27, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Zachery Clark, 31, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
Elizabeth Dockins, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Sean McKeown, 23, assault against public servant, Lewisville police
Kelly Norman, 35, theft, Lewisville police
Alex Pena-Yanez, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Omar Roman, 26, burglary of a building, Lewisville police
Travis Washington, 26, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Rodney Williams, 31, attempted burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
Franciso Hernandez, 26, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jessica Sovereign, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Corey Pagitt, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police
Nicolas Valdez, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police
Javian Carter, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Kenneth Martin, 36, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
Marcellus Maydwell, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jermerio Mayfield, 37, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
Justin Carter, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
Jacob Davis, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
Levi Stevens, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
Jacob McCown, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Oak Point police
Raymond Hernandez, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
Colton Stofko, 22, two counts of intoxication assault, Flower Mound police
Donald Byrd, 84, two counts of aggravated assault, endangering a child, Bartonville police
Anthony Sweatman, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Fort Worth police
Barry Chandler, 33, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Fort Worth police
Lauren White, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Fort Worth police
Jacob Gividen, 34, aggravated assault, Lake Dallas police
Charles Starke, 50, harassment of public servant, assault against peace officer, Little Elm police
Juan Hernandez, 49, evading arrest, Northeast police
Joshua Rivera, 24, driving while intoxicated, Corinth police
David Freligh, 28, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Cameron Stutzman, 37, driving while intoxicated, Flower Mound police
Lauren Simer, 31, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Flower Mound police
Joaquin Hernandez Jr., 33, driving while intoxicated, Frisco police
Andre De Los Santos, 39, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Norman Williams, 62, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Milcah Kirui, 40, driving while intoxicated, Texas Department of Public Safety