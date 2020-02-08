The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Refugio Conchas Jr., 51, evading arrest, Carrollton police
- Wendy Galloway, 49, credit card abuse, Carrollton police
- Mondo Tardiff, 41, violation of sex offender registration, Carrollton police
- Stephanie Caicedo, 28, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
- Kutter Callis, 24, aggravated assault, Denton police
- Rhyanna Cook, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Peter Doktor, 25, unlawful possession of firearm, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Dalton Dooley, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Laron Jones, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Sherica Campbell, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Darwin Lopez, 25, harassment of public servant, Denton police
- Daniel Tubeville, 64, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- John Winston, 40, assault against peace officer, Denton police
- Zachary Wright, 23, theft, Denton police
- Chad Barnes, 50, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Cameron Creal, 22, violation of sex offender registration, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Mark Jackson Jr., 43, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Sharon Mitchell, 24, two counts of assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Karl Thomas Jr., 26, assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Ingrid Veliz-Hernandez, 24, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Cory Arriaga, 27, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Francis Eno, 31, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Flower Mound police
- Meer Mumtaz, 21, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
- Zack Zwanenburg, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Alan Barron, 27, theft, The Colony police
- Anthony Devontae Bell, 27, credit card abuse, The Colony police
- James Calloway, 31, theft, The Colony police
- Jordan Kreidler, 21, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
- Corey Nelson, 27, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police
- Colton Sanchez, 24, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police
- Ricky Stover, 52, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
- Brandon Wilson, 34, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
- Savhannah Benson, 26, theft, Lewisville police
- Dominick Chatman, 18, retaliation, Lewisville police
- Carlos Cordero-Cuque, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Quinjavous Dixion, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Alexander Johnson, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Miguel Morales-Dominguez, 29, harassment of public servant, Lewisville police
- Timothy Tucker, 32, assault against peace officer, Lewisville police
- Keith Saucedo, 26, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
- Derrell Washington, 43, accident causing death, Lewisville police
- Waylon Upton, 41, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Jonathan Wernhammar, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Keith Voyles-Vining, 31, credit card abuse, Lewisville police
- Rishawn Williams, 34, unlawful possession of firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Dallas police
- Terry Simpson, 52, violation of sex offender registration, Pilot Point police
- Ciera Miller, 28, assault against peace officer, Plano police
- Elmer Long III, 33, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Roanoke police
- Malik Thomas, 25, evading arrest, Roanoke police
- Tanner Dove, 17, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
- Kayla Bishop, 17, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
- Jerry Crespo, 33, intoxication assault, Denton police
- Sean Derbyshire, 49, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Bawi Hnin, 38, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Darius Thomas, 31, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Ruben Ramos, 55, driving while intoxicated, University of North Texas police