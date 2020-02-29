The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Samuel Dollarhide, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Caleb Finley, 25, online impersonation, five counts of online solicitation of a minor, Corinth police
James Baker, 29, aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Karla Ambrosio, 40, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Reynel Benevides, 19, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, Denton police
Hunter Walthall, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, Denton police
Marco Coronel, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Johnny Cross, 49, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police
Jason Daniels, 41, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Mary Sanders, 36, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, criminal mischief, Denton police
Richard Lawson, 55, aggravated assault, unlawfully carrying weapon, Denton police
Darrian Ortega, 24, aggravated assault, Denton police
Ralphiel Reyes, 40, aggravated assault, Denton police
Xavier Anderson, 20, harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Joel Rodriguez, 26, assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Christina Basham, 35, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Flower Mound police
Christopher Burns, 31, engaging in organized criminal activity, Flower Mound police
Gabriel Cruz-Fuentes, 27, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Steven Guthrie, 29, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Haley Smith, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Abraham Martinez, 30, theft, Flower Mound police
Edgar Valdespino, 17, theft, Flower Mound police
Paul Calloway Jr., 50, aggravated assault, Little Elm police
William Rose, 46, two counts of aggravated assault, Little Elm police
Antonio Alvarado, 22, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
David Cavener III, 21, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Jonathan Ekeochoa-Ivy, 19, two counts of aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Donovan Berry, 28, theft, Lewisville police
Turner Ojukwu, 18, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Logan Reid, 18, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Tristan Reilly, 18, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of marijuana, Lewisville police
Gavin Sumner, 19, delivery of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Grant Walker, 20, delivery of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Deunte Williams, 28, theft, Lewisville police
Briana Woodfox, 31, assault against peace officer, Lewisville police
Terrance Dowell, 20, robbery, Corinth police
Dane Reese, 49, forgery, Flower Mound police
Andrea Hukill, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Abran Alvarado, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Kevin Anthony, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Edward Carew, 50, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Rudy Chavez, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Giovannii Ciani, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Evaristo Deleon, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Haley Flom, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Amanda Gaskin, 34, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Taylor Huerta, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
April Ibarra, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Rolando Limon Jr., 18, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Kenvil McGinnis Jr., 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Anthony Nguyen, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Whitney Petree, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Kelsey Robinson, 33, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Avel Sanchez, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Natasha Summerville, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Dustin Williams, 30, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Julius Odom, 30, aggravated assault, Denton County Water District police
Abram Emory, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police
Ruendi Sanchez Juarez, 28, prohibited weapons, assault against peace officer, Pilot Point police
Matthew Bass, 30, two counts of burglary of a habitation, theft of firearm, Roanoke police
William Moore, 61, evading arrest, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Trophy Club police
Anna Scott, 37, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Tara Bohannan, 48, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Krum police