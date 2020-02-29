The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Samuel Dollarhide, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Caleb Finley, 25, online impersonation, five counts of online solicitation of a minor, Corinth police

James Baker, 29, aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Karla Ambrosio, 40, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Reynel Benevides, 19, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, Denton police

Hunter Walthall, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, Denton police

Marco Coronel, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Johnny Cross, 49, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police

Jason Daniels, 41, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Mary Sanders, 36, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, criminal mischief, Denton police

Richard Lawson, 55, aggravated assault, unlawfully carrying weapon, Denton police

Darrian Ortega, 24, aggravated assault, Denton police

Ralphiel Reyes, 40, aggravated assault, Denton police

Xavier Anderson, 20, harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Joel Rodriguez, 26, assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Christina Basham, 35, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Flower Mound police

Christopher Burns, 31, engaging in organized criminal activity, Flower Mound police

Gabriel Cruz-Fuentes, 27, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Steven Guthrie, 29, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Haley Smith, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Abraham Martinez, 30, theft, Flower Mound police

Edgar Valdespino, 17, theft, Flower Mound police

Paul Calloway Jr., 50, aggravated assault, Little Elm police

William Rose, 46, two counts of aggravated assault, Little Elm police

Antonio Alvarado, 22, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

David Cavener III, 21, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Jonathan Ekeochoa-Ivy, 19, two counts of aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Donovan Berry, 28, theft, Lewisville police

Turner Ojukwu, 18, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Logan Reid, 18, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Tristan Reilly, 18, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of marijuana, Lewisville police

Gavin Sumner, 19, delivery of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Grant Walker, 20, delivery of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Deunte Williams, 28, theft, Lewisville police

Briana Woodfox, 31, assault against peace officer, Lewisville police

Terrance Dowell, 20, robbery, Corinth police

Dane Reese, 49, forgery, Flower Mound police

Andrea Hukill, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Abran Alvarado, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Kevin Anthony, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Edward Carew, 50, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Rudy Chavez, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Giovannii Ciani, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Evaristo Deleon, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Haley Flom, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Amanda Gaskin, 34, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Taylor Huerta, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

April Ibarra, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Rolando Limon Jr., 18, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Kenvil McGinnis Jr., 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Anthony Nguyen, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Whitney Petree, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Kelsey Robinson, 33, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Avel Sanchez, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Natasha Summerville, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Dustin Williams, 30, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Julius Odom, 30, aggravated assault, Denton County Water District police

Abram Emory, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police

Ruendi Sanchez Juarez, 28, prohibited weapons, assault against peace officer, Pilot Point police

Matthew Bass, 30, two counts of burglary of a habitation, theft of firearm, Roanoke police

William Moore, 61, evading arrest, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Trophy Club police

Anna Scott, 37, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Tara Bohannan, 48, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Krum police

