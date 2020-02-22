The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Jazmin Lopez, 19, murder, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police
- Paul Clark, 44, assault family violence, Aubrey police
- Diaa Saboh, 25, continuous violence against the family, Carrollton police
- Victor Ayala, 21, continuous violence against the family, repeated violation of protective order, Dallas police
- Darick Shamblin, 54, assault family violence enhanced, Dallas police
- Christopher Bruce Jr., 38, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
- Dario Torres, 30, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
- James Martin, 42, assault family violence, Krum police
- Carol Whalen, 63, aggravated assault, Lake Dallas police
- Rayburn Garcia, 41, continuous violence against the family, violation of protective order, Lewisville police
- Scott Schmalholz, 30, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
- Shaelyn Wells, 23, assault family violence, Lewisville police
- Michael Nelson, 30, burglary of a habitation, Northeast police
- Latrina Rhodes, 40, aggravated assault, Northlake police
- Johmel Welborn, 22, assault family violence, The Colony police
- Vincent Daniels, 35, assault family violence, Denton police
- Cameron Davis, 19, stalking, Denton police
- Lovell Davidson, 25, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
- Ethan Jones, 19, three counts of sexual assault, Denton police
- Ryan McClure, 35, assault family violence enhanced, Flower Mound police
- Jacob Yount, 29, assault family violence, Fort Worth police
- Eduardo Arevalo, 19, capital murder, The Colony
- Marcus Smith, 39, assault family violence enhanced, Little Elm police
- Clarence Rodriguez Sr., 32, injury to a child, Little Elm police
- Gregory Nash, 60, continuous sexual abuse of young child, two counts of indecency with a child, Corinth police
- Edward Leclair, 54, five counts of sexual assault of child, Frisco police
- Bryce Dunlap, 53, aggravated assault, assault family violence, Little Elm police
- Barry DeGeorge Jr., 37, murder, Lake Dallas police
- Frank Jesse, 45, driving while intoxicated, Coppell police
- Enrique Hernandez, 48, driving while intoxicated, Denton County Water District police
- Logan Carder, 24, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
- Angela Meza, 35, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Denton police
- Giovante Williams, 32, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Denton police
- Shelli McBayer, 44, driving while intoxicated, Flower Mound police
- Shaun Jackson, 36, driving while intoxicated, Hickory Creek police
- Jose Alcorta, 48, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Lewisville police
- Richard Morris Jr., 59, driving while intoxicated, Roanoke police
- Mary Antonucci, 37, driving while intoxicated, Texas Department of Public Safety