The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Shezad Akbar, 33, evading arrest, Carrollton police

Coley Bohanan Jr., 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police

Jamal Brown, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Juan Guzman, 41, theft and evading arrest, Carrollton police

Zachary Joiner, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Lindsey Sanford, 29, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Carrollton police

Bryan Victoria, 22, evading arrest, Carrollton police

Ronnie Carpenter, 39, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Elizabeth Cudd, 29, debit card abuse, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Markeith Lane, 32, burglary of a habitation and two counts burglary of a vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Corinth police and Dallas police

Raenisha Ogunwuyi, 33, two counts of harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Rolando Ramirez, 34, unauthorized use of vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Leonard Stewart, 46, harassment of a public servant and two counts of assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Corey Washinton, 20, two counts of harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Tyler Green, 27, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

William Elliot, 43, unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Andrew Fedash, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Sergio Gonzalez, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Richard Griffies, 40, evading arrest, Denton police

Turinia Davis, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Alberto Perez, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Joshua Thomas, 44, aggravated assault, Denton police

Justin Welker, 38, aggravated assault, Denton police

Todd Shanks Jr., 31, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Kevin McDaniel, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Joseph Smith, 48, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Adrian Thompson, 32, aggravated assault, Denton police

Tiffany Barker, 33, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Joana Carranza, 25, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Larry Wallace, 27, unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Garrison Ware, 20, theft, Lewisville police

Guadalupe Cervantes-Vazquez, 27, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Alex Pena-Yanez, 25, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth police

Garrett Sinclair, 26, evading arrest, Krum police

Jack Dedner, 50, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Gary Chapman, 42, theft, Northeast police

Terry Simpson, 53, possession of a controlled substance, Pilot Point police

Edler Sosa, 24, evading arrest, Pilot Point police

Jeffrey Wilcox, 49, five counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, Little Elm police

 

