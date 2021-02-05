The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Shezad Akbar, 33, evading arrest, Carrollton police
Coley Bohanan Jr., 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police
Jamal Brown, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Juan Guzman, 41, theft and evading arrest, Carrollton police
Zachary Joiner, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Lindsey Sanford, 29, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Carrollton police
Bryan Victoria, 22, evading arrest, Carrollton police
Ronnie Carpenter, 39, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Elizabeth Cudd, 29, debit card abuse, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Markeith Lane, 32, burglary of a habitation and two counts burglary of a vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Corinth police and Dallas police
Raenisha Ogunwuyi, 33, two counts of harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Rolando Ramirez, 34, unauthorized use of vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Leonard Stewart, 46, harassment of a public servant and two counts of assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Corey Washinton, 20, two counts of harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Tyler Green, 27, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
William Elliot, 43, unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Andrew Fedash, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Sergio Gonzalez, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Richard Griffies, 40, evading arrest, Denton police
Turinia Davis, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Alberto Perez, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Joshua Thomas, 44, aggravated assault, Denton police
Justin Welker, 38, aggravated assault, Denton police
Todd Shanks Jr., 31, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Kevin McDaniel, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Joseph Smith, 48, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Adrian Thompson, 32, aggravated assault, Denton police
Tiffany Barker, 33, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Joana Carranza, 25, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Larry Wallace, 27, unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Garrison Ware, 20, theft, Lewisville police
Guadalupe Cervantes-Vazquez, 27, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Alex Pena-Yanez, 25, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth police
Garrett Sinclair, 26, evading arrest, Krum police
Jack Dedner, 50, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Gary Chapman, 42, theft, Northeast police
Terry Simpson, 53, possession of a controlled substance, Pilot Point police
Edler Sosa, 24, evading arrest, Pilot Point police
Jeffrey Wilcox, 49, five counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, Little Elm police