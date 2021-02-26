The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Julian Samano, 18, murder, Denton police
- Timothy Stone, 43, aggravated assault, Frisco police
- Devon Westley, 28, assault family violence, Lewisville police
- Ronald Kinney, 34, continuous violence against the family and violation of sex offender registration, The Colony police
- Joshua Busbey, 33, burglary of a habitation, Dallas police
- Kewon White, 22, aggravated assault, Dallas police
- Stacylee Harvey, 32, assault family violence, Denton police
- Christopher Picard, 28, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
- Nathan Rogers, 40, assault family violence, Denton police
- Regina Smith, 44, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
- Adolphus Vaughn, 53, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
- Aaron Pointer, 25, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff's Office
- Bernard Quinette, 53, continuous violence against the family, Denton County Sheriff's Office
- Tyrone Washington, 26, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff's Office
- Ronnie McClaine, 61, aggravated assault, Denton County Water District police
- Trevor Clayton, 44, assault family violence enhanced, Fort Worth police
- Michael Frey, 49, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
- Michael King, 41, assault family violence enhanced, Roanoke police
- Christopher Ford, 28, two counts of burglary of a habitation, The Colony police
- Marcus Reynolds, 40, aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Dallas police
- Jorge Campus-Gutierrez, 51, four counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police
- Scott Slovak, 41, indecency with a child, Lewisville police
- Muneeb Ahmad, 36, three counts of sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police
- Raymond Jones, 57, two counts of indecency with a child and three counts of sexual assault of a child, Denton and Flower Mound police
- Paul Cholak, 63, injury to a child, Flower Mound police
- Nickolas Gosse, 20, five counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography, Flower Mound police
- Jerry Bishop Jr., 39, three counts of burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff's Office
- Dustin Keeble, 33, theft, Denton County Sheriff's Office
- David Pattie, 23, prohibited substances in a correctional facility, Denton County Sheriff's Office
- Aaron Pointer, unauthorized use of a vehicle and assault against a public servant, Denton police and Denton County Sheriff's Office
- Cameron Boeschenstein, 27, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Carol Brown, 67, assault against a peace officer, Flower Mound police
- Luis Gomez Jr., 40, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, Flower Mound and Lewisville police
- Jennifer Kidd, 35, theft, Flower Mound police
- Matthew Mayfield, 21, theft, Flower Mound police
- Mario Romero-Posada, 26, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest, Flower Mound police
- John-David Verdeschi, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Jason Buenaventura-Aguilar, 18, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Ashli Davis, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and delivery of simulated controlled substances, Lewisville police
- Adam Dunn, 35, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful firearm, Lewisville police
- Luis Gomez-Acosta, 19, burglary of a building, Lewisville police
- David Sloan, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Christopher Thomas, 46, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
- Brooks Bledsoe, 46, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
- Ricky Pooler, 51, violation of sex offender registration, Frisco police