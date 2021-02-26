The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Julian Samano, 18, murder, Denton police
Timothy Stone, 43, aggravated assault, Frisco police
Devon Westley, 28, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Ronald Kinney, 34, continuous violence against the family and violation of sex offender registration, The Colony police
Joshua Busbey, 33, burglary of a habitation, Dallas police
Kewon White, 22, aggravated assault, Dallas police
Stacylee Harvey, 32, assault family violence, Denton police
Christopher Picard, 28, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Nathan Rogers, 40, assault family violence, Denton police
Regina Smith, 44, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Adolphus Vaughn, 53, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Aaron Pointer, 25, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Bernard Quinette, 53, continuous violence against the family, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Tyrone Washington, 26, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Ronnie McClaine, 61, aggravated assault, Denton County Water District police
Trevor Clayton, 44, assault family violence enhanced, Fort Worth police
Michael Frey, 49, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
Michael King, 41, assault family violence enhanced, Roanoke police
Christopher Ford, 28, two counts of burglary of a habitation, The Colony police
Marcus Reynolds, 40, aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Dallas police
Jorge Campus-Gutierrez, 51, four counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Scott Slovak, 41, indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Muneeb Ahmad, 36, three counts of sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Raymond Jones, 57, two counts of indecency with a child and three counts of sexual assault of a child, Denton and Flower Mound police
Paul Cholak, 63, injury to a child, Flower Mound police
Nickolas Gosse, 20, five counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography, Flower Mound police
Jerry Bishop Jr., 39, three counts of burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Dustin Keeble, 33, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
David Pattie, 23, prohibited substances in a correctional facility, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Aaron Pointer, unauthorized use of a vehicle and assault against a public servant, Denton police and Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Cameron Boeschenstein, 27, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Carol Brown, 67, assault against a peace officer, Flower Mound police
Luis Gomez Jr., 40, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, Flower Mound and Lewisville police
Jennifer Kidd, 35, theft, Flower Mound police
Matthew Mayfield, 21, theft, Flower Mound police
Mario Romero-Posada, 26, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest, Flower Mound police
John-David Verdeschi, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Jason Buenaventura-Aguilar, 18, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Ashli Davis, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and delivery of simulated controlled substances, Lewisville police
Adam Dunn, 35, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful firearm, Lewisville police
Luis Gomez-Acosta, 19, burglary of a building, Lewisville police
David Sloan, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Christopher Thomas, 46, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
Brooks Bledsoe, 46, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
Ricky Pooler, 51, violation of sex offender registration, Frisco police