The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Julian Samano, 18, murder, Denton police

Timothy Stone, 43, aggravated assault, Frisco police

Devon Westley, 28, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Ronald Kinney, 34, continuous violence against the family and violation of sex offender registration, The Colony police

Joshua Busbey, 33, burglary of a habitation, Dallas police

Kewon White, 22, aggravated assault, Dallas police

Stacylee Harvey, 32, assault family violence, Denton police

Christopher Picard, 28, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Nathan Rogers, 40, assault family violence, Denton police

Regina Smith, 44, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Adolphus Vaughn, 53, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Aaron Pointer, 25, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Bernard Quinette, 53, continuous violence against the family, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Tyrone Washington, 26, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Ronnie McClaine, 61, aggravated assault, Denton County Water District police

Trevor Clayton, 44, assault family violence enhanced, Fort Worth police

Michael Frey, 49, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police

Michael King, 41, assault family violence enhanced, Roanoke police

Christopher Ford, 28, two counts of burglary of a habitation, The Colony police

Marcus Reynolds, 40, aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Dallas police

Jorge Campus-Gutierrez, 51, four counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Scott Slovak, 41, indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Muneeb Ahmad, 36, three counts of sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Raymond Jones, 57, two counts of indecency with a child and three counts of sexual assault of a child, Denton and Flower Mound police

Paul Cholak, 63, injury to a child, Flower Mound police

Nickolas Gosse, 20, five counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography, Flower Mound police

Jerry Bishop Jr., 39, three counts of burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Dustin Keeble, 33, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

David Pattie, 23, prohibited substances in a correctional facility, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Aaron Pointer, unauthorized use of a vehicle and assault against a public servant, Denton police and Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Cameron Boeschenstein, 27, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Carol Brown, 67, assault against a peace officer, Flower Mound police

Luis Gomez Jr., 40, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, Flower Mound and Lewisville police

Jennifer Kidd, 35, theft, Flower Mound police

Matthew Mayfield, 21, theft, Flower Mound police

Mario Romero-Posada, 26, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest, Flower Mound police

John-David Verdeschi, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Jason Buenaventura-Aguilar, 18, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Ashli Davis, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and delivery of simulated controlled substances, Lewisville police

Adam Dunn, 35, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful firearm, Lewisville police

Luis Gomez-Acosta, 19, burglary of a building, Lewisville police

David Sloan, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Christopher Thomas, 46, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police

Brooks Bledsoe, 46, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police

Ricky Pooler, 51, violation of sex offender registration, Frisco police

 