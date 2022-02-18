The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Katrina Brewer, 44, theft, Carrollton police

Robert Causey, 43, theft, Carrollton police

Turinia Davis, 46, burglary of a habitation, Carrollton police

Richard Griffies, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Cristian Gutierrez, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Savannah Hobbs, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Corbin Madewell, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Jonathan Rodriguez, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Devon Todd, 19, evading arrest, Carrollton police

Ali Yalali Buitrago, 30, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police

Jesse Allen, 27, evading arrest, Denton police

Shayan Abbaspour, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Larissa Lunar, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Chad Barlow, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Eriberto Castillo, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

John Ellison, 57, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Nicki Hime, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Raul Mercado, 35, assault against a peace officer, Denton police

Dalton Peck, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Anthony Ramirez, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Kevin Uriostegui, 21, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police

Cinderella Von Falkenhausen, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Carl Castleberry, 53, terroristic threat, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Kenneth Coppedge, 53, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Kaitlin Howard, 23, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Bradley Hughes, 20, credit card abuse, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Chantalle Bannoute, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Adrianna Gamboa, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Victor Johanneck, 26, unlawful possession of a firearm, Flower Mound police

Dustin Hortin, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

David McNeese, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Raven Massie, 18, firearm smuggling, Flower Mound police

Ty Morrow, 19, six counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police

Jeannine Petiot, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Johnathan Thompson, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Standley Apollos, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Steven Escobedo, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Edgar Flores Demacio, 19, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, Lewisville police

Luis Fuentes, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jeremy Jenkins, 38, theft, Lewisville police

Charles Kendricks, 33, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police

Don Kendricks, 34, possession of marijuana, Lewisville police

Julie Ofarrell, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Ethan Sharpe, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Anton Ware, 24, harassment against a public servant, Lewisville police

Daysean McKoy, 29, assault family and two counts of aggravated sexual assault, Denton police

Chester Kendrick, 28, sexual assault, Plano police

Felicia Ward, 32, four counts of endangering a child, Corinth police

Luis Gutierrez-Enriquez, 29, two counts of endangering a child, Lake Dallas police

Holley Dunn, 25, endangering a child, Lewisville police

Tromayne Barefield, 24, theft, The Colony police

Labresha Rambo, 23, theft, The Colony police

Heather Brown-Wilson, 32, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Odis Gibson, 41, theft, The Colony police

Kathy Jones, 55, injury to a child, The Colony police

Kane Oshea, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Brandon Reyna, 35, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Alexander Sambrano, 30, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Keith Stevens, 40, theft, The Colony police

Christopher Weaver, 52, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Daniel Crommett, 34, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police

Brian Cronk, 36, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police

Gregory Finster, 55, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police

Matthew Frenkil, 38, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police

David Dick, 30, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Meagan Ellis, 25, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Garrett Irby, 33, driving while intoxicated, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Kristin Burr, 39, driving while intoxicated, Hickory Creek police

William Asbell, 58, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Garrett Bloomer, 37, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Pablo Jimenez Hernandez, 37, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Damon Brown, 51, murder, Denton police

Mariah Dagher, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Joseph Schley, 51, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth police

Joshua Ragan, 37, aggravated assault against a public servant, Denton County Water District

Chloe Williky, 26, theft, Denton County Water District

Lauren Collins, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police

Adam Rousseau, 26, aggravated assault, Lake Dallas police

Arion Bishop, 25, aggravated assault and accident involving injury, Little Elm police

Creighton Johnson, 26, two counts of harassment against a public servant, Northlake police

Dennis Orellana-Zaldivar, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police

 

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!