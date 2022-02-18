The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Katrina Brewer, 44, theft, Carrollton police
Robert Causey, 43, theft, Carrollton police
Turinia Davis, 46, burglary of a habitation, Carrollton police
Richard Griffies, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Cristian Gutierrez, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Savannah Hobbs, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Corbin Madewell, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Jonathan Rodriguez, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Devon Todd, 19, evading arrest, Carrollton police
Ali Yalali Buitrago, 30, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police
Jesse Allen, 27, evading arrest, Denton police
Shayan Abbaspour, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Larissa Lunar, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Chad Barlow, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Eriberto Castillo, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
John Ellison, 57, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Nicki Hime, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Raul Mercado, 35, assault against a peace officer, Denton police
Dalton Peck, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Anthony Ramirez, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Kevin Uriostegui, 21, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police
Cinderella Von Falkenhausen, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Carl Castleberry, 53, terroristic threat, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Kenneth Coppedge, 53, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Kaitlin Howard, 23, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Bradley Hughes, 20, credit card abuse, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Chantalle Bannoute, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Adrianna Gamboa, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Victor Johanneck, 26, unlawful possession of a firearm, Flower Mound police
Dustin Hortin, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
David McNeese, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Raven Massie, 18, firearm smuggling, Flower Mound police
Ty Morrow, 19, six counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
Jeannine Petiot, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Johnathan Thompson, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Standley Apollos, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Steven Escobedo, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Edgar Flores Demacio, 19, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, Lewisville police
Luis Fuentes, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jeremy Jenkins, 38, theft, Lewisville police
Charles Kendricks, 33, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police
Don Kendricks, 34, possession of marijuana, Lewisville police
Julie Ofarrell, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Ethan Sharpe, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Anton Ware, 24, harassment against a public servant, Lewisville police
Daysean McKoy, 29, assault family and two counts of aggravated sexual assault, Denton police
Chester Kendrick, 28, sexual assault, Plano police
Felicia Ward, 32, four counts of endangering a child, Corinth police
Luis Gutierrez-Enriquez, 29, two counts of endangering a child, Lake Dallas police
Holley Dunn, 25, endangering a child, Lewisville police
Tromayne Barefield, 24, theft, The Colony police
Labresha Rambo, 23, theft, The Colony police
Heather Brown-Wilson, 32, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Odis Gibson, 41, theft, The Colony police
Kathy Jones, 55, injury to a child, The Colony police
Kane Oshea, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Brandon Reyna, 35, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Alexander Sambrano, 30, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Keith Stevens, 40, theft, The Colony police
Christopher Weaver, 52, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Daniel Crommett, 34, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
Brian Cronk, 36, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
Gregory Finster, 55, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
Matthew Frenkil, 38, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
David Dick, 30, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Meagan Ellis, 25, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Garrett Irby, 33, driving while intoxicated, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Kristin Burr, 39, driving while intoxicated, Hickory Creek police
William Asbell, 58, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Garrett Bloomer, 37, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Pablo Jimenez Hernandez, 37, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Damon Brown, 51, murder, Denton police
Mariah Dagher, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Joseph Schley, 51, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth police
Joshua Ragan, 37, aggravated assault against a public servant, Denton County Water District
Chloe Williky, 26, theft, Denton County Water District
Lauren Collins, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police
Adam Rousseau, 26, aggravated assault, Lake Dallas police
Arion Bishop, 25, aggravated assault and accident involving injury, Little Elm police
Creighton Johnson, 26, two counts of harassment against a public servant, Northlake police
Dennis Orellana-Zaldivar, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police