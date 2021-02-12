The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Andrew Manning, 31, cruelty to non-livestock animals, Denton police
Colton Muller, 22, cruelty to non-livestock animals, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jamodrick McGruder, 29, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, The Colony police
Jill Nussman, 29, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, The Colony
Jacob Groff, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Tyler Johnson, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Toni Rico, 31, unlawful possession of a firearm, Carrollton police
Charles Soweis, 25, aggravated assault, Carrollton police
Trevaus Williams, 29, theft from person, Carrollton police
Emidio Aldaco, 61, aggravated assault, Denton police
Arturo Herrera, 57, aggravated assault, Denton police
Louis Brown, 22, theft, Denton police
Bryan Denmon, 45, two counts of forgery, Denton police
Lafayette Harrell, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Ovie Malone, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton police
Eric Murphy, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Darryl Pitts, 60, six counts of theft, Denton police
David Scott, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Latricia Bonner, 24, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
William Cannon, 42, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Landon Miller, 22, terroristic threat and attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Summer Neel, 19, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Greggory Struve, 21, debit card abuse, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Tiffany Gainzar Medina, 30, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and credit card abuse, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Seneca Barree Jr., 24, two counts of burglary of a habitation, The Colony police
Ronald Brittian, 48, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Derek Duren, 36, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Samuel Ohayon, 25, aggravated assault, The Colony police
Josiah Phillips, 20, possession of a controlled substance and marijuana, The Colony police
Justin Robinson, 33, aggravated assault, The Colony police
Charles Daniels, 40, theft, Lewisville police
Scott Fox, 24, harassment of a public servant and assault against a peace officer, Lewisville police
Izayhah Griffin, 26, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Toeu Han, 43, unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police
Carlos Rodriguez, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Christopher Thomas, 36, possession of a controlled substance and theft, Denton police
Paul Wappler, 31, theft, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
Jamazhae Williams, 21, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Ezekiel Jackson, 31, two counts of aggravated robbery, Lewisville police
Keith Moncrief, 40, two counts of sexual assault, Denton police
Simon Delacruz, 37, driving while intoxicated, Little Elm police
Jasiah Filip, 31, theft, Northeast police