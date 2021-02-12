The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Andrew Manning, 31, cruelty to non-livestock animals, Denton police

Colton Muller, 22, cruelty to non-livestock animals, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jamodrick McGruder, 29, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, The Colony police

Jill Nussman, 29, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, The Colony

Jacob Groff, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Tyler Johnson, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Toni Rico, 31, unlawful possession of a firearm, Carrollton police

Charles Soweis, 25, aggravated assault, Carrollton police

Trevaus Williams, 29, theft from person, Carrollton police

Emidio Aldaco, 61, aggravated assault, Denton police

Arturo Herrera, 57, aggravated assault, Denton police

Louis Brown, 22, theft, Denton police

Bryan Denmon, 45, two counts of forgery, Denton police

Lafayette Harrell, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Ovie Malone, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton police

Eric Murphy, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Darryl Pitts, 60, six counts of theft, Denton police

David Scott, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Latricia Bonner, 24, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

William Cannon, 42, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Landon Miller, 22, terroristic threat and attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Summer Neel, 19, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Greggory Struve, 21, debit card abuse, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Tiffany Gainzar Medina, 30, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and credit card abuse, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Seneca Barree Jr., 24, two counts of burglary of a habitation, The Colony police

Ronald Brittian, 48, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Derek Duren, 36, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Samuel Ohayon, 25, aggravated assault, The Colony police

Josiah Phillips, 20, possession of a controlled substance and marijuana, The Colony police

Justin Robinson, 33, aggravated assault, The Colony police

Charles Daniels, 40, theft, Lewisville police

Scott Fox, 24, harassment of a public servant and assault against a peace officer, Lewisville police

Izayhah Griffin, 26, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Toeu Han, 43, unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police

Carlos Rodriguez, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Christopher Thomas, 36, possession of a controlled substance and theft, Denton police

Paul Wappler, 31, theft, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

Jamazhae Williams, 21, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Ezekiel Jackson, 31, two counts of aggravated robbery, Lewisville police

Keith Moncrief, 40, two counts of sexual assault, Denton police

Simon Delacruz, 37, driving while intoxicated, Little Elm police

Jasiah Filip, 31, theft, Northeast police

 

