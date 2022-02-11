The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Jericho Ponce, 42, three counts of indecency with a child and three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Little Elm police
Hakeem Bakare, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Andrew Burton, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Ryan Gonzalez, 19, evading arrest, Carrollton police
Benjamin Gryner, 34, assault against a peace officer, Carrollton police
Henry Moreira, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Malachi Poynor, 20, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police
James Kidd Jr., 44, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Randel Young, 28, aggravated robbery, Dallas police
Laderrious Day, 20, impersonating a public servant, Denton police
Nicholas Meadows, 27, endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Kaylan Peterson, 30, unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton police
Addison Salazar, 18, injury to a child, Denton police
Marvelle Washington, 32, two counts of abandoning a child, Denton police
Wesley Ricks, 52, unlawful interception of oral communication, Lewisville police
Kelvin Amaya-Amaya, 28, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
Carlos Alvarez, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Karson Carter, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Lindsey Cochran, 30, aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest, Flower Mound police
Zayvion Dube, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Brooke Henry, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Caliph Mann II, 24, attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer, Flower Mound police
Claudia Medina, 32, tampering with a government record, Flower Mound police
Laura Nicholosi, 52, theft, Flower Mound police
Charles Dunlap, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Charles Easlic, 58, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jacob Gomez, 35, possession of marijuana, Lewisville police
Jennifer Holmes, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Nkem Onubogu, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Dianna James, 56, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Travis Lusk, 33, assault against a peace officer, Lewisville police
Olivia Martinez, 46, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Meredith Stotsky, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Andrea Williams, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Tyler Prince, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Aubrey police
Tony Neagle, 41, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth and Northeast police
Glen Marion, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Leonardo Gonzalez, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Ni Htang, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Joiarib Hernandez Vazquez, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Dar Kung, 19, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Kyle Thomas, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
Alan Tisby, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northlake police
Jonathan Gonzalez, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police
Hugo Hernandez, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police
Robert Hugo, 36, falsely holding oneself out as a lawyer, Denton County Sheriff’s Office