The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Jericho Ponce, 42, three counts of indecency with a child and three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Little Elm police

Hakeem Bakare, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Andrew Burton, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Ryan Gonzalez, 19, evading arrest, Carrollton police

Benjamin Gryner, 34, assault against a peace officer, Carrollton police

Henry Moreira, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Malachi Poynor, 20, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police

James Kidd Jr., 44, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Randel Young, 28, aggravated robbery, Dallas police

Laderrious Day, 20, impersonating a public servant, Denton police

Nicholas Meadows, 27, endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Kaylan Peterson, 30, unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton police

Addison Salazar, 18, injury to a child, Denton police

Marvelle Washington, 32, two counts of abandoning a child, Denton police

Wesley Ricks, 52, unlawful interception of oral communication, Lewisville police

Kelvin Amaya-Amaya, 28, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police

Carlos Alvarez, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Karson Carter, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Lindsey Cochran, 30, aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest, Flower Mound police

Zayvion Dube, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Brooke Henry, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Caliph Mann II, 24, attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer, Flower Mound police

Claudia Medina, 32, tampering with a government record, Flower Mound police

Laura Nicholosi, 52, theft, Flower Mound police

Charles Dunlap, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Charles Easlic, 58, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jacob Gomez, 35, possession of marijuana, Lewisville police

Jennifer Holmes, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Nkem Onubogu, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Dianna James, 56, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Travis Lusk, 33, assault against a peace officer, Lewisville police

Olivia Martinez, 46, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Meredith Stotsky, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Andrea Williams, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Tyler Prince, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Aubrey police

Tony Neagle, 41, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth and Northeast police

Glen Marion, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Leonardo Gonzalez, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Ni Htang, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Joiarib Hernandez Vazquez, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Dar Kung, 19, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Kyle Thomas, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police

Alan Tisby, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northlake police

Jonathan Gonzalez, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police

Hugo Hernandez, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police

Robert Hugo, 36, falsely holding oneself out as a lawyer, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

 

