The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Rafael Perez-Perez, 33, assault family violence, Dallas police
- Daniel Gray, 18, false alarm or report, Carrollton police
- Devin Bone, 28, burglary of a habitation, Carrollton police
- Zeenat Jeewani, 35, theft, Carrollton police
- Alanah Meeks, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Gaberiel Robbins, 17, burglary of a building, Carrollton police
- Kendrick Govan, 43, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
- Taneika Cullen, 37, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
- Lawrence Niedermeier, 20, eight counts of aggravated robbery, Denton police
- John Parson Jr., 22, eight counts of aggravated robbery, Denton police
- Izeyah Rider, 20, eight counts of aggravated robbery, Denton police; two counts of aggravated robbery, Dallas police
- Hunter Davis, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Aurelius Houston, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Sabastian Benefiel, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Victor Mendoza, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Mary Dickson, 30, evading arrest, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Manuel Arostegui, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Brianna Deupree, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- David Hernandez-Flores, 20, burglary of a habitation, Flower Mound police
- Ariel Jimenez, 26, theft, Flower Mound police
- Jaime Villanueva Jr., 25, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Natasha Wilson, 54, theft, Flower Mound police
- William Cooks, 28, murder, Dallas police
- Noah Burch, 38, theft, Denton police
- Timothy Lewis, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Andrew Page, 31, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police
- Britney Rogers, 34, theft, Denton police
- Karee Stout, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Dale Ward, 33, theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police; theft, Lewisville police
- Angelina Cabrera, 59, three counts of endangering a child, Oak Point police
- Luis Aleman-Hernandez, 17, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police
- Lavaughn Baker, 34, credit card abuse, The Colony police
- Miguel Castro, 31, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
- Walter Crawford, 44, theft, The Colony police
- James Green Jr., 35, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police
- Chad Killinger, 42, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
- Noe Lopez, 25, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
- Johnny Manuel Jr., 39, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
- Ginger Martinez, 52, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
- Brandon Stoker, 33, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
- Jonny Zalavarria, 23, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
- Samuel Loyola, 17, unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest, The Colony police
- Aaron Coronada, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Felicia Jones, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Princess Duffie, 46, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
- Alexander Kanakis, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Misty Mason, 32, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
- Emily Robertson, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Vicente Sanchez-Trejo, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Jeremon Stewart, 28, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
- Micah Stotts, 38, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police
- Quavyon Tucker, 18, theft of firearm, Lewisville police
- Jamaiya Turner, 36, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
- Jaden Wells, 17, theft, Lewisville police
- Sergio Nino, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police; two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
- Josiah Sixtos, 28, burglary of a habitation, Little Elm police
- Bonifacio Soriano, 26, burglary of a habitation, Little Elm police
- David Williams Jr., 38, criminal mischief, Roanoke police
- Reuben Nelson, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police
- Tatyaya Calhoun, 23, assault against peace officer, Texas Department of Public Safety
- Samuel Ajadi, 21, harassment of public servant, University of North Texas police
- Brian Morton, 32, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Denton police
- Bryan Lucas, 32, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Lewisville police
- Ryan Savoy, 39, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Thad Zimmer, 41, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Terri Zeiler, 58, driving while intoxicated, Frisco police