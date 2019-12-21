The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Marlon Mayo, 43, injury to a child, Denton police
Edgar Resendiz, 36, continuous sexual abuse of young child, two counts of indecency with a child, Denton police
Antwon Pinkston, 34, two counts of aggravated assault against public servant, Texas Rangers
Eric Buchanan, 40, assault family violence, injury to a child, Corinth police
Richard Clever, 52, assault family violence, Corinth police
William Childress, 47, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Christopher Clearman, 41, assault family violence, Denton police
Rajeev Turner, 28, assault family violence, Denton police
Joshua Reed, 35, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Water District police
Reuben Kim, 44, assault family violence enhanced, Flower Mound police
Christopher Pacifico, 19, aggravated assault, Flower Mound police
Joshua Shackleton, 32, assault family violence, Frisco police
Steven Harris II, 34, assault family violence, violation of protective order, Lake Dallas police
Thomas Jackson, 28, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
Dion Percy Jr., 26, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Fardil Pirani, 28, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
Jiacomo Aragona, 27, assault family violence, Northlake police
Kevan Schwartz, 37, stalking, Aubrey police
Ismael Santiago, 47, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
Anthony Ward, 26, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Javian Carter, 26, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
Jorge Nieto, 48, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
Tmari Jones, 18, two counts of sexual assault, Little Elm police
Joshua Pearson, 32, five counts of possession of child pornography, Carrollton police
Ronnie Ramirez, 30, aggravated sexual assault of child, indecency with a child, Carrollton police
Rene Almanza-Correa, 29, indecency with a child, aggravated sexual assault, Lewisville police
Jeffery Garza, 35, continuous sexual abuse of young child, Dallas police
Christopher Roberts, 28, two counts of indecency with a child, Krum police
Willie Brim, 25, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police
Tony Wray, 24, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police
Gina Pearson, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
John Brown, 17, aggravated robbery, Dallas police
Jewelous Finley, 17, aggravated robbery, Dallas police
Paul Powell, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Dallas police
Aaron Kuchenmeister, 25, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Rogelio Gomez Jr., 25, two counts of endangering a child, Texas Department of Public Safety
Landon Page, 40, three counts of online solicitation of a minor, Texas Department of Public Safety
Johnny Chicas-Rivera, 27, harassment of public servant, University of North Texas police