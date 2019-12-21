The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Marlon Mayo, 43, injury to a child, Denton police

Edgar Resendiz, 36, continuous sexual abuse of young child, two counts of indecency with a child, Denton police

Antwon Pinkston, 34, two counts of aggravated assault against public servant, Texas Rangers

Eric Buchanan, 40, assault family violence, injury to a child, Corinth police

Richard Clever, 52, assault family violence, Corinth police

William Childress, 47, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Christopher Clearman, 41, assault family violence, Denton police

Rajeev Turner, 28, assault family violence, Denton police

Joshua Reed, 35, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Water District police

Reuben Kim, 44, assault family violence enhanced, Flower Mound police

Christopher Pacifico, 19, aggravated assault, Flower Mound police

Joshua Shackleton, 32, assault family violence, Frisco police

Steven Harris II, 34, assault family violence, violation of protective order, Lake Dallas police

Thomas Jackson, 28, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police

Dion Percy Jr., 26, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Fardil Pirani, 28, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police

Jiacomo Aragona, 27, assault family violence, Northlake police

Kevan Schwartz, 37, stalking, Aubrey police

Ismael Santiago, 47, continuous violence against the family, Denton police

Anthony Ward, 26, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Javian Carter, 26, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police

Jorge Nieto, 48, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police

Tmari Jones, 18, two counts of sexual assault, Little Elm police

Joshua Pearson, 32, five counts of possession of child pornography, Carrollton police

Ronnie Ramirez, 30, aggravated sexual assault of child, indecency with a child, Carrollton police

Rene Almanza-Correa, 29, indecency with a child, aggravated sexual assault, Lewisville police

Jeffery Garza, 35, continuous sexual abuse of young child, Dallas police

Christopher Roberts, 28, two counts of indecency with a child, Krum police

Willie Brim, 25, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police

Tony Wray, 24, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police

Gina Pearson, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

John Brown, 17, aggravated robbery, Dallas police

Jewelous Finley, 17, aggravated robbery, Dallas police

Paul Powell, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Dallas police

Aaron Kuchenmeister, 25, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Rogelio Gomez Jr., 25, two counts of endangering a child, Texas Department of Public Safety

Landon Page, 40, three counts of online solicitation of a minor, Texas Department of Public Safety

Johnny Chicas-Rivera, 27, harassment of public servant, University of North Texas police

