The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
James Behan, 37, possession of marijuana, Argyle police
Madison McNeil, 23, harassment of a public servant, Corinth police
Jerry Vickery, 80, aggravated assault, Corinth police
Brandon Goldstrich, 28, aggravated assault, Dallas police
Donald Lorne, 50, evading arrest, Denton police
Robert Smith, 31, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police
Jace Wilson, 25, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Russel Backiel Jr., 50, harassment of a public servant, Frisco police
Alexandria Mills, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Keller police
Miranda Lawson, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Krum police
Larry Harrison, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Aimee Jones, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Juan Kemp, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Keshaun Searles, 25, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Jonathan Simon, 24, possession of marijuana, Lewisville police
Travis Spivey, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Lisa Welch, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Cameron Ogden, 22, burglary of a habitation, Little Elm police
Corey Davila, 30, evading arrest, Northlake police
Arturo Ramirez, 19, burglary of a building, Oak Point police
Jason Umana, 19, burglary of a building, Oak Point police
Pernell Barrett, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Parks and Wildlife
Casey Hitchcock, 38, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Argyle police
Jerome Mitchell, 34, unlawful possession of a firearm, Corinth police
Kina Johnson, 37, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Dallas police
Antoin Walker, 29, unlawful possession of a firearm, Dallas police
Stacy Thomas, 35, credit card abuse, Frisco police
Joshua Whittington, 40, credit card abuse, Frisco police
Kassandra Salinas, 32, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police
D’Jon Antone, 19, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
Jonathan Wigand, 38, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville and Trophy Club police
Johnny Hall, 30, unlawful possession of a firearm, Little Elm police
Kendal Kirkpatrick, 29, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Plano police
John Turner, 31, credit card abuse, Roanoke police
Travis Cargo, 29, credit card abuse, Sanger police
Michael Davis, 28, credit card abuse, Texas Department of Public Safety
Deangelo Terry, 37, unlawful possession of a firearm, Texas Department of Public Safety
Camilo Ramirez-Martinez, 51, driving while intoxicated, Argyle police
Richard Rowan Jr., 38, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
Marquis Parks, 33, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Denton police
Kyle Shifflett, 39, driving while intoxicated, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jesus Armijo, 52, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Rickey Beck, 40, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Alvin Blackmon, 32, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
Sarah Breaux, 30, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
Taylor Dierschke, 35, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
Francisco Garcia-Alberto, 23, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
Michael Horton, 54, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
Thawng Hu, 43, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
Byron Tuch-Ramirez, 35, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
John Young, 54, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
James Baum, 42, driving while intoxicated, Little Elm police
Amber George, 28, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Little Elm police
Rochelle Jenkins, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Ikey Washington, 39, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, Corinth police
Dallas Wills, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Kevin Bojanczyk, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Kaynan Bowers, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Jerome Madrid, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Darrin McClure, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police
Kory Chuba, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Keller police
Nicholas Boudrieau, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Marlo Iraheta, 31, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Adam Logan-Hannah, 25, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northeast police
Franklin Emerson, 22, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northlake police
Jose Ortega-Roman, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police
Ryan Burrage, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Tawny Lalic, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Jose Foster, 28, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, University of North Texas police
Jason Labarge Jr., 28, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
Allen Yu, 22, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, University of North Texas police
Javonte Thompson, 21, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Dallas police
Steven King, 36, two counts of theft, Denton police
Brittany Boggs, 27, theft, Denton police
Michael Durbois, 43, theft, Denton police
Matthew Hartwell, 45, theft, Denton police
Ke Aire Smith, 26, theft, Denton police
William Hutcheson, 28, theft, Fort Worth police
Jonathan Barnes, 19, theft of a firearm, Frisco police
Emmanuel Reyes, 31, theft, Frisco police
William Applewhite, 37, theft and evading arrest arrest arrest, Lewisville police
Ryan Deroin, 30, theft, Lewisville police
Adam Abrams, 47, theft, Lewisville police
Jerald Frank, 40, theft and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Tricia Mullins, 50, theft, The Colony police
Jerry Washington Jr., 36, theft, The Colony police
Antonio Reyes, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Dallas police
Guadalupe Blas-Hernandez, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Jeffery Hower, 55, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Rodrigo Diego, 22, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Caros Lopez, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Lashae McVey, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Brittany Noel, 27, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Joseph Purves, 64, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Elizabeth Vargas, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Sean Davis, 50, evading arrest, Bartonville police
Steven Carrasco, 18, evading arrest, Denton police
Eric Schmalhorst, 34, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Water District
Jonathan Jackson, 26, evading arrest, Hickory Creek police
Brandown Martinez-Moncada, 21, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance, Keller police
Maiya Beeson, 26, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Gavin Betts, 21, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Jose Gonzalez, 37, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Ronald Harris, 46, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Jose Lopez, 25, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Luis Patino, 19, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Jaylen Bufford, 22, evading arrest, Northeast police
Tyler Steer, 18, evading arrest, Northeast police
Stanko Kaishev, 51, evading arrest, Northlake police
Dan Rogers, 39, evading arrest, Roanoke police
Shawn Lott, 21, evading arrest, Sanger police
Jeffery Fisk, 32, evading arrest, Texas Department of Public Safety
Erik Escobar, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Brittany Braden, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Victoria Lurs, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Tracy Lochabay, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police
Christopher Arranda, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Issac Barrientos, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Savannah Birdwell, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
John Brown, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jakemia Bryant, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
David Cruz, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Pedro Cruz-Ramirez, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Willie Flaggs, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Joshua Fowler, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jacob Lipe, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Ariel Loza, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Carmille McIntyre, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jerry Villegas, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Eric Marthers, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
Michael Plankenhorn, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
Matthew Roseborough, 48, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
Matthias Robinson, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Jeremy Dickerson, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Dallas police
Brandonle Vanderstelt, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Ricardo Avila, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Flower mound police
Joaquin Diaz-Nuno, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Oscar Mateos, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Elliott Prescott, 38, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police
Michael Nelson, 46, possession of a controlled substance and prohibited weapons, Highland Village police
Rasheda Mohammed, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police
Steve Benevidez, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Lebranin Saulsberry, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Doyle Singleton, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Cecilia Soliz, 19, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Georgio Thavong, 30, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Little Elm police
Shawn Boyd, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
Victor Zermeno, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
Thomas Carter, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Parks and Wildlife
Ameer Ali, 23, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police
Charles Reynolds, 48, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Rebecca Navarro, 40, possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Trophy Club police
Denzell Wade, 30, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, University of North Texas police