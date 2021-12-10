The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

James Behan, 37, possession of marijuana, Argyle police

Madison McNeil, 23, harassment of a public servant, Corinth police

Jerry Vickery, 80, aggravated assault, Corinth police

Brandon Goldstrich, 28, aggravated assault, Dallas police

Donald Lorne, 50, evading arrest, Denton police

Robert Smith, 31, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police

Jace Wilson, 25, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Russel Backiel Jr., 50, harassment of a public servant, Frisco police

Alexandria Mills, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Keller police

Miranda Lawson, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Krum police

Larry Harrison, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Aimee Jones, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Juan Kemp, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Keshaun Searles, 25, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Jonathan Simon, 24, possession of marijuana, Lewisville police

Travis Spivey, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Lisa Welch, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Cameron Ogden, 22, burglary of a habitation, Little Elm police

Corey Davila, 30, evading arrest, Northlake police

Arturo Ramirez, 19, burglary of a building, Oak Point police

Jason Umana, 19, burglary of a building, Oak Point police

Pernell Barrett, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Parks and Wildlife

Casey Hitchcock, 38, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Argyle police

Jerome Mitchell, 34, unlawful possession of a firearm, Corinth police

Kina Johnson, 37, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Dallas police

Antoin Walker, 29, unlawful possession of a firearm, Dallas police

Stacy Thomas, 35, credit card abuse, Frisco police

Joshua Whittington, 40, credit card abuse, Frisco police

Kassandra Salinas, 32, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police

D’Jon Antone, 19, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police

Jonathan Wigand, 38, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville and Trophy Club police

Johnny Hall, 30, unlawful possession of a firearm, Little Elm police

Kendal Kirkpatrick, 29, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Plano police

John Turner, 31, credit card abuse, Roanoke police

Travis Cargo, 29, credit card abuse, Sanger police

Michael Davis, 28, credit card abuse, Texas Department of Public Safety

Deangelo Terry, 37, unlawful possession of a firearm, Texas Department of Public Safety

Camilo Ramirez-Martinez, 51, driving while intoxicated, Argyle police

Richard Rowan Jr., 38, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police

Marquis Parks, 33, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Denton police

Kyle Shifflett, 39, driving while intoxicated, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jesus Armijo, 52, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Rickey Beck, 40, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Alvin Blackmon, 32, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police

Sarah Breaux, 30, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police

Taylor Dierschke, 35, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police

Francisco Garcia-Alberto, 23, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police

Michael Horton, 54, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police

Thawng Hu, 43, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police

Byron Tuch-Ramirez, 35, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police

John Young, 54, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

James Baum, 42, driving while intoxicated, Little Elm police

Amber George, 28, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Little Elm police

Rochelle Jenkins, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Ikey Washington, 39, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, Corinth police

Dallas Wills, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Kevin Bojanczyk, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Kaynan Bowers, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Jerome Madrid, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Darrin McClure, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police

Kory Chuba, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Keller police

Nicholas Boudrieau, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Marlo Iraheta, 31, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Adam Logan-Hannah, 25, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northeast police

Franklin Emerson, 22, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northlake police

Jose Ortega-Roman, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police

Ryan Burrage, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Tawny Lalic, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Jose Foster, 28, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, University of North Texas police

Jason Labarge Jr., 28, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

Allen Yu, 22, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, University of North Texas police

Javonte Thompson, 21, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Dallas police

Steven King, 36, two counts of theft, Denton police

Brittany Boggs, 27, theft, Denton police

Michael Durbois, 43, theft, Denton police

Matthew Hartwell, 45, theft, Denton police

Ke Aire Smith, 26, theft, Denton police

William Hutcheson, 28, theft, Fort Worth police

Jonathan Barnes, 19, theft of a firearm, Frisco police

Emmanuel Reyes, 31, theft, Frisco police

William Applewhite, 37, theft and evading arrest arrest arrest, Lewisville police

Ryan Deroin, 30, theft, Lewisville police

Adam Abrams, 47, theft, Lewisville police

Jerald Frank, 40, theft and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Tricia Mullins, 50, theft, The Colony police

Jerry Washington Jr., 36, theft, The Colony police

Antonio Reyes, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Dallas police

Guadalupe Blas-Hernandez, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Jeffery Hower, 55, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Rodrigo Diego, 22, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Caros Lopez, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Lashae McVey, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Brittany Noel, 27, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Joseph Purves, 64, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Elizabeth Vargas, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Sean Davis, 50, evading arrest, Bartonville police

Steven Carrasco, 18, evading arrest, Denton police

Eric Schmalhorst, 34, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Water District

Jonathan Jackson, 26, evading arrest, Hickory Creek police

Brandown Martinez-Moncada, 21, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance, Keller police

Maiya Beeson, 26, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Gavin Betts, 21, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Jose Gonzalez, 37, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Ronald Harris, 46, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Jose Lopez, 25, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Luis Patino, 19, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Jaylen Bufford, 22, evading arrest, Northeast police

Tyler Steer, 18, evading arrest, Northeast police

Stanko Kaishev, 51, evading arrest, Northlake police

Dan Rogers, 39, evading arrest, Roanoke police

Shawn Lott, 21, evading arrest, Sanger police

Jeffery Fisk, 32, evading arrest, Texas Department of Public Safety

Erik Escobar, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Brittany Braden, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Victoria Lurs, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Tracy Lochabay, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police

Christopher Arranda, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Issac Barrientos, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Savannah Birdwell, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

John Brown, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jakemia Bryant, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

David Cruz, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Pedro Cruz-Ramirez, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Willie Flaggs, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Joshua Fowler, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jacob Lipe, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Ariel Loza, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Carmille McIntyre, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jerry Villegas, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Eric Marthers, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police

Michael Plankenhorn, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police

Matthew Roseborough, 48, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

Matthias Robinson, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Jeremy Dickerson, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Dallas police

Brandonle Vanderstelt, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Ricardo Avila, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Flower mound police

Joaquin Diaz-Nuno, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Oscar Mateos, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Elliott Prescott, 38, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police

Michael Nelson, 46, possession of a controlled substance and prohibited weapons, Highland Village police

Rasheda Mohammed, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police

Steve Benevidez, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Lebranin Saulsberry, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Doyle Singleton, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Cecilia Soliz, 19, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Georgio Thavong, 30, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Little Elm police

Shawn Boyd, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety

Victor Zermeno, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety

Thomas Carter, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Parks and Wildlife

Ameer Ali, 23, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police

Charles Reynolds, 48, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Rebecca Navarro, 40, possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Trophy Club police

Denzell Wade, 30, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, University of North Texas police

 

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!