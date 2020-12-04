The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Andy Bonilla, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Alan Caro, 35, evading arrest, Carrollton police
Trendon Green, 22, burglary of a building, Carrollton police
Daniel Mercado, 18, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and evading arrest, Carrollton police
Zakir Mithwani, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Mark Palomar, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Dion Patton Jr., 26, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police
Bakari Sheppard, 18, aggravated robbery, Frisco police
Dylan Melton, 19, aggravated robbery, Frisco police
Gary Petty, 38, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Eric McKnight, 43, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Shad Brightwell, 38, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Alan Garcia, 33, two counts of burglary of a building, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm and two counts of theft, Denton police
Christopher Jordan III, 20, burglary of a building, Denton police
Joseph Mason, 21, credit card abuse, Denton police
Christy Nugent, 46, theft, Denton police
Hailey Woods, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Travis Ferrari, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Yazmani Batista, 32, unauthorized use of vehicle and evading arrest, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Stephen Cunningham, 27, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Stephen Battle Jr., 24, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Sharri Carpenter, 56, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Dylan Guthrie, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Aerialle Rieff, 30, burglary of a habitation, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Flower Mound police
Matthew Jester, 29, burglary of a habitation and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Flower Mound police
James Jester, 59, two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Reese Pickard, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Kameron Van Guilder, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Julie Fletcher, 41, theft and evading arrest, Lewisville police
Juan Hernandez, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Saheed Hosein, 20, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police
Jarquis Jackson, 28, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police
Samantha Messina, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Marco Montes, 25, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Ariza Villarreal, 25, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana, Lewisville police
Nathan Daniels, 22, forgery and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville and Denton police
Justin Walke, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Jerry Quinney, 42, aggravated assault, Dallas police
Bryan Watkins, 36, unlawful possession of a firearm and evading arrest, Northlake police
Thomas Adame, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Jay Harrison, 56, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Madeline Wills, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Rickey Alexander, 60, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police
Mendy Jenkins, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police
James Preston, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police
Jonathan Moore, 33, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Keller police
Cordarius Smith, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
Juan Gutierrez, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Oak Point police
Charles Dewitt, 24, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Pilot Point and Northeast police
Kolby Davis, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, University of North Texas police
Patricia Hurd, 38, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
Kelley Loe, 42, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
Martin Marquez-Zarzoza, 24, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
Colbey Russell, 29, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police