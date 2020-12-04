The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Andy Bonilla, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Alan Caro, 35, evading arrest, Carrollton police

Trendon Green, 22, burglary of a building, Carrollton police

Daniel Mercado, 18, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and evading arrest, Carrollton police

Zakir Mithwani, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Mark Palomar, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Dion Patton Jr., 26, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police

Bakari Sheppard, 18, aggravated robbery, Frisco police

Dylan Melton, 19, aggravated robbery, Frisco police

Gary Petty, 38, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Eric McKnight, 43, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Shad Brightwell, 38, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Alan Garcia, 33, two counts of burglary of a building, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm and two counts of theft, Denton police

Christopher Jordan III, 20, burglary of a building, Denton police

Joseph Mason, 21, credit card abuse, Denton police

Christy Nugent, 46, theft, Denton police

Hailey Woods, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Travis Ferrari, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Yazmani Batista, 32, unauthorized use of vehicle and evading arrest, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Stephen Cunningham, 27, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Stephen Battle Jr., 24, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Sharri Carpenter, 56, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Dylan Guthrie, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Aerialle Rieff, 30, burglary of a habitation, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Flower Mound police

Matthew Jester, 29, burglary of a habitation and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Flower Mound police

James Jester, 59, two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Reese Pickard, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Kameron Van Guilder, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Julie Fletcher, 41, theft and evading arrest, Lewisville police

Juan Hernandez, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Saheed Hosein, 20, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police

Jarquis Jackson, 28, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police

Samantha Messina, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Marco Montes, 25, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Ariza Villarreal, 25, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana, Lewisville police

Nathan Daniels, 22, forgery and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville and Denton police

Justin Walke, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Jerry Quinney, 42, aggravated assault, Dallas police

Bryan Watkins, 36, unlawful possession of a firearm and evading arrest, Northlake police

Thomas Adame, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Jay Harrison, 56, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Madeline Wills, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Rickey Alexander, 60, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police

Mendy Jenkins, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police

James Preston, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police

Jonathan Moore, 33, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Keller police

Cordarius Smith, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police

Juan Gutierrez, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Oak Point police

Charles Dewitt, 24, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Pilot Point and Northeast police

Kolby Davis, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, University of North Texas police

Patricia Hurd, 38, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

Kelley Loe, 42, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

Martin Marquez-Zarzoza, 24, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

Colbey Russell, 29, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

 

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!