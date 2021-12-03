The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Allen Barron, 40, continuous sexual abuse of young child, Denton police
Michael Alvarez, 21, sexual assault of child, Lewisville police
Thomas Martinez, 57, continuous sexual abuse of young child, Lewisville police
Hilario Vences-Calderon, 38, continuous sexual abuse of young children and four counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Isidro Lucio Jr., 19, aggravated sexual assault of child, Lewisville police
Joseph Wilson, 32, two counts of sexual assault of child and prohibited sexual conduct, Little Elm police
Shaun Korpela, 44, two counts of indecency with a child, Northlake police
Caleb Brown, 17, murder and two counts of injury to a child, Carrollton police
Jason Coxsey, 18, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Stacia Eanes, 21, harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jakob Lopez-Smith, 21, assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Daniel Carrera, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Lykeith Cole, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Horacio Solis, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Michael White, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Samuel Beasley, 32, possession of a controlled substance and harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jerry Bishop Jr., 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Kevin Bletsch, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Noah Burch, 40, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Nicholas Nokes, 42, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Roberto Bastidos, 46, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Denton police
Oluwatobi Banire, 20, assault against peace officer, Denton police
Ralph Rodriguez, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Matthew Salazar, 32, burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Crystal Thomas, 31, assault against peace officer, Denton police
Olivia Valentine, 31, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Andrea Williams, 41, aggravated assault and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police
Raul Bautista, 27, three counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, theft and burglary of a building, Denton and Corinth police
Corley Gregory, 32, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, The Colony police
Scarlet Garcia, 30, assault against public servant, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, The Colony police
Kristie Hooks, 42, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Juan Rubio Jr., 28, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Paul Spencer Jr., 30, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Jermaine Blanton, 42, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony and Little Elm police
John Williams, 52, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony and Little Elm police
Joseph Serafine, 19, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Cecily Sandefer, 32, four counts of abandoning a child, Lewisville police
Turner Ojukwu, 20, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Ecefulachi Nwaemo, 22, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Jameson Beasley, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Brekaeya Brown, 24, assault against peace officer, Lewisville police
Dominick Ferran, 25, aggravated assault and accident involving serious bodily injury, Lewisville police
Edgar Hernandez, 19, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
Henry Mancilla, 19, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Adam Rousseau, 26, theft and burglary of a building, Corinth police
Jeffery Graves, 63, four counts of aggravated assault, Dallas police
Anthony Turner, 35, aggravated assault, Dallas police
Kurt Petersen, 64, assault against peace officer, Frisco police
Christeon Golson, 30, aggravated assault against public servant and assault against peace officer, Little Elm police
Matthew Anderson, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police
Gary Baker, 32, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana, Mesquite police
Dylan Sims, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Jesus Perez-Fuentes, 26, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Trophy Club police
Cheyenne Sanchez, 22, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, University of North Texas police