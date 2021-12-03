DRC_DentonCourtsBulding.jpg
The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St.

 David Minton/DRC

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Allen Barron, 40, continuous sexual abuse of young child, Denton police

Michael Alvarez, 21, sexual assault of child, Lewisville police

Thomas Martinez, 57, continuous sexual abuse of young child, Lewisville police

Hilario Vences-Calderon, 38, continuous sexual abuse of young children and four counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Isidro Lucio Jr., 19, aggravated sexual assault of child, Lewisville police

Joseph Wilson, 32, two counts of sexual assault of child and prohibited sexual conduct, Little Elm police

Shaun Korpela, 44, two counts of indecency with a child, Northlake police

Caleb Brown, 17, murder and two counts of injury to a child, Carrollton police

Jason Coxsey, 18, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Stacia Eanes, 21, harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jakob Lopez-Smith, 21, assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Daniel Carrera, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Lykeith Cole, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Horacio Solis, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Michael White, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Samuel Beasley, 32, possession of a controlled substance and harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jerry Bishop Jr., 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Kevin Bletsch, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Noah Burch, 40, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Nicholas Nokes, 42, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Roberto Bastidos, 46, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Denton police

Oluwatobi Banire, 20, assault against peace officer, Denton police

Ralph Rodriguez, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Matthew Salazar, 32, burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Crystal Thomas, 31, assault against peace officer, Denton police

Olivia Valentine, 31, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Andrea Williams, 41, aggravated assault and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police

Raul Bautista, 27, three counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, theft and burglary of a building, Denton and Corinth police

Corley Gregory, 32, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, The Colony police

Scarlet Garcia, 30, assault against public servant, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, The Colony police

Kristie Hooks, 42, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Juan Rubio Jr., 28, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Paul Spencer Jr., 30, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Jermaine Blanton, 42, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony and Little Elm police

John Williams, 52, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony and Little Elm police

Joseph Serafine, 19, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Cecily Sandefer, 32, four counts of abandoning a child, Lewisville police

Turner Ojukwu, 20, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Ecefulachi Nwaemo, 22, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Jameson Beasley, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Brekaeya Brown, 24, assault against peace officer, Lewisville police

Dominick Ferran, 25, aggravated assault and accident involving serious bodily injury, Lewisville police

Edgar Hernandez, 19, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

Henry Mancilla, 19, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Adam Rousseau, 26, theft and burglary of a building, Corinth police

Jeffery Graves, 63, four counts of aggravated assault, Dallas police

Anthony Turner, 35, aggravated assault, Dallas police

Kurt Petersen, 64, assault against peace officer, Frisco police

Christeon Golson, 30, aggravated assault against public servant and assault against peace officer, Little Elm police

Matthew Anderson, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police

Gary Baker, 32, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana, Mesquite police

Dylan Sims, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Jesus Perez-Fuentes, 26, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Trophy Club police

Cheyenne Sanchez, 22, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, University of North Texas police

 

