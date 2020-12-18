The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Albert Rodriguez, 29, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Aubrey police
- Matthew Burke, 43, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
- Daniel Cruz, 33, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
- Jamie Bartel, 43, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
- Edward Thotherow, 71, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
- Jesus Rodriguez, 40, driving while intoxicated and two counts of retaliation, Flower Mound police
- Rhiannon-Shea Smith, 40, driving while intoxicated, Frisco police
- Ladonna Calvillo, 28, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Erica Candelas, 31, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
- Michael Evans, 53, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Tial Hmung, 25, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Mario Huerta, 66, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Ngun Ling, 38, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Daniel Martinez-Canizalez, 28, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Michael Reynolds, 59, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Jade Walker, 26, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger and evading arrest, Lewisville police
- John Blowey, 55, driving while intoxicated, Oak Point police
- Twila Kelley, 39, driving while intoxicated, Roanoke police
- Carmen Tamayo, 30, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Roanoke police
- Victor Davis, 38, assault family violence enhanced, Carrollton police
- Keiandre McCloud, 24, assault family violence, Carrollton
- Steven Ritchey Jr., 27, injury to an elderly individual, Carrollton police
- Joseph Shaver, 39, assault family violence, Carrollton police
- Kadrian Wrightsil, 21, assault family violence, Dallas police
- Matthew Burson, 31, aggravated assault, Denton police
- Gerard Hagan, 29, assault family violence, Denton police
- Deymore Hogg, 34, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
- James Kaidawi, 29, assault family violence, Denton police
- Thomas Pope, 40, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
- Gary Taylor, 50, repeated violation of protective order, Denton police
- Alan Covington, 55, assault family violence, Denton County Water District police
- William Gasway, 58, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Water District police
- Shaun Stone, 42, assault family violence enhanced, Flower Mound
- Robert Beveridge, 60, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
- Craig Erwin, 50, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
- Austin Kohler, 33, assault family violence, Lewisville police
- Jorge Larious Jr., 24, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
- Cameron Pritchett, 28, assault family violence and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Clifton Ruffin, 41, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
- Scott Schmalholtz, 31, assault family violence, Lewisville police
- Jhovanny Espinoza, 28, assault family violence, The Colony police
- Brian Mullens, 48, repeated violation of condition of bond and repeated violation of a protective order, Denton police
- Jasmine Averhoff, 22, stalking, Denton police
- Marcus Kirk, 32, assault family violence, Denton police
- Jesus Arenas-Moreno, 22, aggravated sexual assault, Lewisville police
- Corey Washington, 39, capital murder, Aubrey police
- Ashton Pinke, 27, three counts of injury to a child, Dallas police
- Trey Thompson, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Sabrina Galicia, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
- Jessie Dejesus Cancino, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Dwight Rought, 45, theft, unauthorized use of vehicle and evading arrest, Denton and Sanger police
- Matthew Wright, 20, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated robbery, Denton police
- Kerry Poole Jr., 37, 10 counts of possession of child pornography, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Roberta Anderson, 34, robbery, Lewisville police