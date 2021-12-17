The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Daniel Neighbors, 40, assault family violence and interference with an emergency request for assistance, Aubrey police
Raymundo Garcia Jr., 26, assault family violence, Denton police
Kevin Haywood, 34, assault family violence and assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Gerardo Alvizo, 66, two counts of sexual assault, Carrollton police
Phillip Collins, 38, three counts of assault family violence enhanced, Northlake police
April Lavergne, 33, stalking, Lewisville police
Jesus Ortiz III, 25, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Zeniff Rudd, 40, murder, Denton police
Jeremy Needum, 46, assault family violence enhanced and two counts of assault against a peace officer, Aubrey police
Fredric Gaines, 42, assault family violence, Carrollton police
Lakevion Hughes, 23, assault family violence, Carrollton police
David Morales, 25, assault family violence, Carrollton police
Joshua Bonner, 27, aggravated assault, Corinth police
Osvaldo Garcia, 24, aggravated assault, Dallas police
Markalend Harper, 20, assault family violence, Dallas police
Kelle Darr, 52, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Nicholas Kula, 35, assault family violence, Denton police
Christopher Martin, 52, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Isac Moreno, 23, aggravated assault, Denton police
Christian Sanchez, 29, two counts of assault family violence, Denton police
James Johnson Jr., 35, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police
Josiah Kellem, 28, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Petty, 39, injury to a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Stephen Fuller, 52, assault family violence enhanced, Hickory Creek police
Victor Rincon, 30, continuous violence against the family, Fort Worth police
Billy Vaughn, 40, aggravated assault, Justin police
Nicholas Boudrieau, 25, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
Elijah Gunn, 20, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
Jonah Henderson, 23, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Little Elm police
Jason Phillips, 44, stalking, Little Elm police
Andrew Amato, 40, continuous violence against the family, The Colony police
Carl Davis, 56, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Douglas Brooke, 44, continuous violence against the family and retaliation, Flower Mound police
Shondrae Bates, 26, theft, Flower Mound police
Rayon Debose, 29, theft, Flower Mound police
Rashica McClendon, 32, theft, Flower Mound police
Shawna Harrison, 29, theft, Flower Mound police
Aaron Butler, 32, theft, Flower Mound police
Glenn Hunt Jr., 50, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Makenzie Pellini, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Kimberly Russo, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Dacia Brockman, 36, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Flower Mound and Northeast police
Larry Chancellor, 53, two counts of theft, Flower Mound and Northeast police
Rebecca Lankton, 22, possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child, Flower Mound police
Hugo Cervantes, 40, evading arrest, Carrollton police
Peter Hong, 58, aggravated assault, Carrollton police
Jasper Laney, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Bobby Vance III, 26, burglary of a habitation, Carrollton police
Ramota Abedisi, 28, assault against a peace officer, Lewisville police
Ronneall Jones, 39, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Cassidy Keen, 34, assault against a public servant Lewisville police
Matthew Griffiths, 41, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
Kylia Carroll, 33, burglary of a habitation and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Ommy Molina, 32, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest, Lewisville police
Clara Valdez, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jose Balderaz, 28, forgery, Denton police
Fabian Cabral, 19, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest, Denton police and Texas Department of Public Safety
Aaron Hopkins, 51, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police
Phillip Bolle, 21, theft of a firearm and three counts of debit card abuse, Frisco police
Amari Jenkins, 19, theft of a firearm and three counts of debit card abuse, Frisco police
Christopher Santoya, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police
Jackie Buck, 39, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Lonnie Dyson, 53, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police
Trina Glenn, 49, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Carmel Hurse-Clark, 47, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police
Michael McCauley, 58, credit card abuse and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville and Corinth police
Robert Soto, 37, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
Michael Pittman, 44, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police