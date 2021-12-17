The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Daniel Neighbors, 40, assault family violence and interference with an emergency request for assistance, Aubrey police

Raymundo Garcia Jr., 26, assault family violence, Denton police

Kevin Haywood, 34, assault family violence and assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Gerardo Alvizo, 66, two counts of sexual assault, Carrollton police

Phillip Collins, 38, three counts of assault family violence enhanced, Northlake police

April Lavergne, 33, stalking, Lewisville police

Jesus Ortiz III, 25, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Zeniff Rudd, 40, murder, Denton police

Jeremy Needum, 46, assault family violence enhanced and two counts of assault against a peace officer, Aubrey police

Fredric Gaines, 42, assault family violence, Carrollton police

Lakevion Hughes, 23, assault family violence, Carrollton police

David Morales, 25, assault family violence, Carrollton police

Joshua Bonner, 27, aggravated assault, Corinth police

Osvaldo Garcia, 24, aggravated assault, Dallas police

Markalend Harper, 20, assault family violence, Dallas police

Kelle Darr, 52, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Nicholas Kula, 35, assault family violence, Denton police

Christopher Martin, 52, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Isac Moreno, 23, aggravated assault, Denton police

Christian Sanchez, 29, two counts of assault family violence, Denton police

James Johnson Jr., 35, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police

Josiah Kellem, 28, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Petty, 39, injury to a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Stephen Fuller, 52, assault family violence enhanced, Hickory Creek police

Victor Rincon, 30, continuous violence against the family, Fort Worth police

Billy Vaughn, 40, aggravated assault, Justin police

Nicholas Boudrieau, 25, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police

Elijah Gunn, 20, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police

Jonah Henderson, 23, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Little Elm police

Jason Phillips, 44, stalking, Little Elm police

Andrew Amato, 40, continuous violence against the family, The Colony police

Carl Davis, 56, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Douglas Brooke, 44, continuous violence against the family and retaliation, Flower Mound police

Shondrae Bates, 26, theft, Flower Mound police

Rayon Debose, 29, theft, Flower Mound police

Rashica McClendon, 32, theft, Flower Mound police

Shawna Harrison, 29, theft, Flower Mound police

Aaron Butler, 32, theft, Flower Mound police

Glenn Hunt Jr., 50, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Makenzie Pellini, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Kimberly Russo, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Dacia Brockman, 36, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Flower Mound and Northeast police

Larry Chancellor, 53, two counts of theft, Flower Mound and Northeast police

Rebecca Lankton, 22, possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child, Flower Mound police

Hugo Cervantes, 40, evading arrest, Carrollton police

Peter Hong, 58, aggravated assault, Carrollton police

Jasper Laney, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Bobby Vance III, 26, burglary of a habitation, Carrollton police

Ramota Abedisi, 28, assault against a peace officer, Lewisville police

Ronneall Jones, 39, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Cassidy Keen, 34, assault against a public servant Lewisville police

Matthew Griffiths, 41, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police

Kylia Carroll, 33, burglary of a habitation and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Ommy Molina, 32, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest, Lewisville police

Clara Valdez, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jose Balderaz, 28, forgery, Denton police

Fabian Cabral, 19, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest, Denton police and Texas Department of Public Safety

Aaron Hopkins, 51, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police

Phillip Bolle, 21, theft of a firearm and three counts of debit card abuse, Frisco police

Amari Jenkins, 19, theft of a firearm and three counts of debit card abuse, Frisco police

Christopher Santoya, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police

Jackie Buck, 39, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Lonnie Dyson, 53, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police

Trina Glenn, 49, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Carmel Hurse-Clark, 47, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police

Michael McCauley, 58, credit card abuse and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville and Corinth police

Robert Soto, 37, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police

Michael Pittman, 44, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police

 

