The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Ramiro Nira Jr., 45, evading arrest, Corinth police
Olen Girdy, 39, evading arrest, Denton police
James Haskins Jr., 25, harassment of public servant, Frisco police
Robert Kari, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police
Cristofer Hernandez, 21, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Little Elm police
Tyran McLeod, 18, burglary of a habitation, Little Elm police
Ricky Hudson, 58, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
Quintellia Spencer, 45, burglary of a habitation, Northlake police
Amber Homan, 36, burglary of a habitation, Northlake police
Darrell Barton, 28, violation of sex offender registration, Ponder police
Trevor Lackey, 21, evading arrest, Texas Department of Public Safety
Ericka Manns, 21, evading arrest, Texas Department of Public Safety
Christopher Jimenez, 33, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police
Tony Gonzalez, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Breighanna Biggers, 24, evading arrest, University of North Texas police
Randall Barker, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Elijah Cornett, 22, evading arrest, Dallas police
Raynard Shelly, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Dallas police
Tony Gray Jr., 26, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Jonathan Merino, 29, unlawful possession of firearm, Frisco police
Jeremiah Dye, 40, debit card abuse, Justin police
Joe Torres, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Keller police
Abram Armijo, 19, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
Elisabeth Bourassa, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jessie Hart, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Shelly Johnston, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Martin Loya Jr., 43, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Tanya Nottingham, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
David Petitpas, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Aaron Reyes, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
John Scoggins, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Samuel Whybark, 20, evading arrest, Roanoke police
Keith Deaton, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
London Worcester, 28, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
Nicholus Bechtol, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Gerardo Garza Ramirez, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Mark Gonzales, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Alphonso Hernandez, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Scott Martin, 59, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Christy McMillan, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Justin Runnels, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Vinnie Pacheco, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
David Peace, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Jennifer Stephenson, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Alex Ting, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Mercedes Clemons, 28, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lake Dallas police
Jeffries Collins, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Latahnee Gilliam, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Fredrich Henry, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Ashley Hawkins, 37, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police and Denton police
Jane Lewis, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Daniel Schafer, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Alberto Zavala, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Zachary Calderara, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
Jason Vincent, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
Robert Ford, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Ozzie Alvarez, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Evan Cammack, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police
Luka Sollars, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Rohan Abdullah, 23, possession of marijuana, Lewisville police
Enrique Cordon, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Matthew Pennington, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Sergio Rodriguez, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jerome Wilson, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Martin Gonzalez-Castro, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
Thomas Smith, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
Jeffrey Alvarez, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Jasmin Rodriguez, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Anthony Solis, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Susan Phillips, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Daniel Valderrama, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Maceo Brackens, 29, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
Terrance Jackson Jr., 32, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of firearm, University of North Texas police
Pedro Mungia III, 30, possession of marijuana, University of North Texas police
Angela Davis, 41, theft, Argyle police
Jessica Cobos, 27, theft, Denton police
Brittany Gastineau, 29, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of theft, Denton police, Corinth police and Aubrey police
DunQuvias Blakemore, 22, theft, Hickory Creek police
Jeffrey Goins, 54, three counts of theft, Lewisville police and Highland Village police
Harry Ives III, 58, theft, Lewisville police
Alicia Lee, 41, tampering with a governmental record, Lewisville police
Destintatell Morgan, 30, theft, Lewisville police
Alan Louis-Jacques, 31, theft, The Colony police
William Gutierrez-Alvarez, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
John Lewis, 34, evading arrest, Denton police
Earthie Wade, 55, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police
Nolan Tant, 30, credit card abuse, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and The Colony police
Audrie Darden, 19, evading arrest, Justin police
Danzellski Harris, 45, possession of marijuana, Lake Dallas police
Dwight Sanders, 58, burglary of a vehicle, Lewisville police
Sean Ramsey, 32, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Little Elm police
Mark Wrencher, 41, unlawful possession of firearm, Little Elm police
Ryan Parker, 24, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Northlake police
Gregory Birch, 36, Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Plano police
Raul Martinez Jr., 38, evading arrest, Texas Department of Public Safety
James Lanzi, 39, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Argyle police and Corinth police
Joe Garcia, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Luis Mendez, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Mauricio Pacheco, 19, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
William Miller, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police
Ashley Waltrip, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police
Adrian Wisinger, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police
Brandon Young, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police
Savannah Kistler, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Juan Solorzano Jr., 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Hoang Nguyen, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northeast police
Tanaya Williams, 33, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northlake police
Casey Hardeman, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Michael St. Andre, 40, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Charles Brewer, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Brandi Miller, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Liliana Batiste, 22, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
Quashaun Sanders, 22, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, University of North Texas police
Alexander Vinney, 25, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police