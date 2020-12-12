201213_drc_news_indictmentsimg1

The Denton County Courts Building.

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Ramiro Nira Jr., 45, evading arrest, Corinth police

Olen Girdy, 39, evading arrest, Denton police

James Haskins Jr., 25, harassment of public servant, Frisco police

Robert Kari, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police

Cristofer Hernandez, 21, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Little Elm police

Tyran McLeod, 18, burglary of a habitation, Little Elm police

Ricky Hudson, 58, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police

Quintellia Spencer, 45, burglary of a habitation, Northlake police

Amber Homan, 36, burglary of a habitation, Northlake police

Darrell Barton, 28, violation of sex offender registration, Ponder police

Trevor Lackey, 21, evading arrest, Texas Department of Public Safety

Ericka Manns, 21, evading arrest, Texas Department of Public Safety

Christopher Jimenez, 33, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police

Tony Gonzalez, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Breighanna Biggers, 24, evading arrest, University of North Texas police

Randall Barker, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Elijah Cornett, 22, evading arrest, Dallas police

Raynard Shelly, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Dallas police

Tony Gray Jr., 26, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Jonathan Merino, 29, unlawful possession of firearm, Frisco police

Jeremiah Dye, 40, debit card abuse, Justin police

Joe Torres, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Keller police

Abram Armijo, 19, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

Elisabeth Bourassa, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jessie Hart, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Shelly Johnston, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Martin Loya Jr., 43, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Tanya Nottingham, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

David Petitpas, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Aaron Reyes, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police

John Scoggins, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Samuel Whybark, 20, evading arrest, Roanoke police

Keith Deaton, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

London Worcester, 28, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

Nicholus Bechtol, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Gerardo Garza Ramirez, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Mark Gonzales, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Alphonso Hernandez, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Scott Martin, 59, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Christy McMillan, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Justin Runnels, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Vinnie Pacheco, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

David Peace, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Jennifer Stephenson, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Alex Ting, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Mercedes Clemons, 28, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lake Dallas police

Jeffries Collins, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Latahnee Gilliam, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Fredrich Henry, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Ashley Hawkins, 37, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police and Denton police

Jane Lewis, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Daniel Schafer, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Alberto Zavala, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Zachary Calderara, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police

Jason Vincent, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police

Robert Ford, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Ozzie Alvarez, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Evan Cammack, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police

Luka Sollars, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Rohan Abdullah, 23, possession of marijuana, Lewisville police

Enrique Cordon, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Matthew Pennington, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Sergio Rodriguez, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jerome Wilson, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Martin Gonzalez-Castro, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police

Thomas Smith, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police

Jeffrey Alvarez, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Jasmin Rodriguez, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Anthony Solis, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Susan Phillips, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Daniel Valderrama, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Maceo Brackens, 29, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

Terrance Jackson Jr., 32, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of firearm, University of North Texas police

Pedro Mungia III, 30, possession of marijuana, University of North Texas police

Angela Davis, 41, theft, Argyle police

Jessica Cobos, 27, theft, Denton police

Brittany Gastineau, 29, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of theft, Denton police, Corinth police and Aubrey police

DunQuvias Blakemore, 22, theft, Hickory Creek police

Jeffrey Goins, 54, three counts of theft, Lewisville police and Highland Village police

Harry Ives III, 58, theft, Lewisville police

Alicia Lee, 41, tampering with a governmental record, Lewisville police

Destintatell Morgan, 30, theft, Lewisville police

Alan Louis-Jacques, 31, theft, The Colony police

William Gutierrez-Alvarez, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

John Lewis, 34, evading arrest, Denton police

Earthie Wade, 55, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police

Nolan Tant, 30, credit card abuse, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and The Colony police

Audrie Darden, 19, evading arrest, Justin police

Danzellski Harris, 45, possession of marijuana, Lake Dallas police

Dwight Sanders, 58, burglary of a vehicle, Lewisville police

Sean Ramsey, 32, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Little Elm police

Mark Wrencher, 41, unlawful possession of firearm, Little Elm police

Ryan Parker, 24, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Northlake police

Gregory Birch, 36, Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Plano police

Raul Martinez Jr., 38, evading arrest, Texas Department of Public Safety

James Lanzi, 39, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Argyle police and Corinth police

Joe Garcia, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Luis Mendez, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Mauricio Pacheco, 19, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police

William Miller, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police

Ashley Waltrip, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police

Adrian Wisinger, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police

Brandon Young, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police

Savannah Kistler, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Juan Solorzano Jr., 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Hoang Nguyen, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northeast police

Tanaya Williams, 33, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northlake police

Casey Hardeman, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Michael St. Andre, 40, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Charles Brewer, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Brandi Miller, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Liliana Batiste, 22, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

Quashaun Sanders, 22, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, University of North Texas police

Alexander Vinney, 25, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!