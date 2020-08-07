The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Shawn Boyd, 32, theft, Denton police
Toni Chism, 34, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Jacob Cole, 22, harassment of public servant and possession of marijuana, Denton police
Jennifer Higgins, 58, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Joseph Schley, 50, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Brandon Jones, 30, aggravated assault, Denton police
Jennifer Lee, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
David Peace, 30, burglary of a building, Denton police
Jeremy Wright, 26, aggravated assault, Denton police
Aaron Kuchenmeister, 26, aggravated assault, Denton police
Francisco Carachure-Lopez, 37, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Zachery Clayton, 27, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Chad Kingston, 47, violation of sex offender registration, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Devin Kozak, 18, violation of sex offender registration, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jose Montelongo-Alonso, 18, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Francisco Moreira, 29, evading arrest, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Gregory Struve, 20, two counts of credit card abuse, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Zackary Whitaker, three counts of assault against a public servant and two counts of harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Wesley Cain, 55, criminal mischief, Lewisville police
Christopher Olvera, 37, criminal mischief, Lewisville police
Christopher Hillman, 41, criminal mischief, Lewisville police
Emily Edwards, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Ruben Garza Jr., 43, three counts of delivery of simulated controlled substances, Lewisville police
Miranda Long, 22, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Heather Thomison, 42, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Mark Powell, 47, theft, Lewisville police
Ronnie Heath, 63, theft, Lewisville police
Jeffrey Harris, 56, theft and evading arrest, Lewisville police
Corey Foster, 30, sexual assault, Denton police
Sabrina Galicia, 21, promotion of prostitution, compelling prostitution and trafficking of a child, Denton police
David Schultz, 56, prostitution and trafficking of a child, Denton police
Gregory Harrison, 33, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault, Lewisville police
Eric Steele, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Rob Johnson, 55, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
Kristin Cortez, 18, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Rees Scruggs, 41, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Shane Thompson, 32, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Heather Barrow, 38, driving while intoxicated, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Manual Castro-Ladino, 34, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
Enrique Medina, 22, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Jesus Olivos-Uruucha, 34, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Brian Sullivan, 55, driving while intoxicated, Little Elm police
William Raczkowski, 48, driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
Toby Skaar, 55, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Texas Department of Public Safety
Brent Jennings, 44, boating while intoxicated, Texas Parks and Wildlife
Gregory Gonzalez, 49, driving while intoxicated, The Colony police
Jacob Trout, 42, retaliation, Lake Dallas police
Robert Serotko, 22, arson, Lewisville police
Marquis Crenshaw, 39, four counts of abandoning a child, Little Elm police
Angela Everett, 33, hindering apprehension or prosecution, McKinney police
Damian Estrella, 23, evading arrest and two counts of endangering a child, Prosper police
Angel Garcia, 20, online solicitation of a minor, Pilot Point police
Tashid Medinah, 24, robbery, The Colony police
Darion Huff, 25, robbery, The Colony police