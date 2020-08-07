The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Shawn Boyd, 32, theft, Denton police

Toni Chism, 34, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Jacob Cole, 22, harassment of public servant and possession of marijuana, Denton police

Jennifer Higgins, 58, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Joseph Schley, 50, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Brandon Jones, 30, aggravated assault, Denton police

Jennifer Lee, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

David Peace, 30, burglary of a building, Denton police

Jeremy Wright, 26, aggravated assault, Denton police

Aaron Kuchenmeister, 26, aggravated assault, Denton police

Francisco Carachure-Lopez, 37, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Zachery Clayton, 27, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Chad Kingston, 47, violation of sex offender registration, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Devin Kozak, 18, violation of sex offender registration, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jose Montelongo-Alonso, 18, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Francisco Moreira, 29, evading arrest, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Gregory Struve, 20, two counts of credit card abuse, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Zackary Whitaker, three counts of assault against a public servant and two counts of harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Wesley Cain, 55, criminal mischief, Lewisville police

Christopher Olvera, 37, criminal mischief, Lewisville police

Christopher Hillman, 41, criminal mischief, Lewisville police

Emily Edwards, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Ruben Garza Jr., 43, three counts of delivery of simulated controlled substances, Lewisville police

Miranda Long, 22, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Heather Thomison, 42, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Mark Powell, 47, theft, Lewisville police

Ronnie Heath, 63, theft, Lewisville police

Jeffrey Harris, 56, theft and evading arrest, Lewisville police

Corey Foster, 30, sexual assault, Denton police

Sabrina Galicia, 21, promotion of prostitution, compelling prostitution and trafficking of a child, Denton police

David Schultz, 56, prostitution and trafficking of a child, Denton police

Gregory Harrison, 33, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault, Lewisville police

Eric Steele, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Rob Johnson, 55, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police

Kristin Cortez, 18, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Rees Scruggs, 41, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Shane Thompson, 32, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Heather Barrow, 38, driving while intoxicated, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Manual Castro-Ladino, 34, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police

Enrique Medina, 22, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Jesus Olivos-Uruucha, 34, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Brian Sullivan, 55, driving while intoxicated, Little Elm police

William Raczkowski, 48, driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety

Toby Skaar, 55, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Texas Department of Public Safety

Brent Jennings, 44, boating while intoxicated, Texas Parks and Wildlife

Gregory Gonzalez, 49, driving while intoxicated, The Colony police

Jacob Trout, 42, retaliation, Lake Dallas police

Robert Serotko, 22, arson, Lewisville police

Marquis Crenshaw, 39, four counts of abandoning a child, Little Elm police

Angela Everett, 33, hindering apprehension or prosecution, McKinney police

Damian Estrella, 23, evading arrest and two counts of endangering a child, Prosper police

Angel Garcia, 20, online solicitation of a minor, Pilot Point police

Tashid Medinah, 24, robbery, The Colony police

Darion Huff, 25, robbery, The Colony police

