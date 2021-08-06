The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Eric Dewitt, 40, continuous violence against the family, Lake Dallas police
- Christopher Liebbe, 41, driving while intoxicated, The Colony police
- Brandon Brown, 32, aggravated assault, Carrollton police
- Anthony Fuller, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Salomi Lauriano, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Destiny McAlister, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Robert Moran, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Ricky Simmons, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Miguel Solis, 39, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police
- Wesley Tidwell, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Misty Williams, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Isaiah Williams, 25, burglary of a habitation, Carrollton police
- Harley Carroll, 19, aggravated assault, Dallas police
- Latoyia Douglas, 44, aggravated assault, Dallas police
- Andrew Chase, 33, retaliation, Denton police
- Corey Hargraves, 20, aggravated assault, Denton police
- Katlin Howard, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Myrick Pieron, 74, aggravated assault, Denton police
- Patrick Pattillo, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Steven Portales, 41, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Denton police
- Jose Sanchez Jr., 33, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Nicholas Sickich, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Lauren White, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Jonathan Jackson, 26, unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton and Highland Village police
- Luis Gomez Jr., 40, assault of a public servant, Denton County Sheriff's Office
- Bruce Mitchell, 37, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff's Office
- Walter Rolls, 39, unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton County Sheriff's Office
- Shannon Box, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- James Freeman Jr., 36, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Christopher Saladino, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Marc Shannon, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Jason English, 19, credit card abuse, The Colony police
- Rusty Legendre, 33, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
- Andrean Mitchell, 34, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
- Kane Oshea, 28, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
- Trenton Pickett-Evans, 23, harassment of a public servant, The Colony police
- John Ricamore Jr., 42, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance and theft, The Colony police
- Jordan Cramsey, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Marco Garza, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Matthew Gloria, 31, theft, Lewisville police
- Christopher Hillman, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Culbert Malule, 22, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Scott Milligan, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Jose Monrroy Jr., 39, unauthorized use of vehicle, credit card abuse and burglary of a vehicle, Lewisville police
- Ashley Norwood, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Keyara Vance, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Markell Williams, 22, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
- Allison Ploehn, 36, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police
- Derek Peyrot, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Tyler Walker, 18, aggravated robbery, Little Elm police
- Raul Nunez, 25, intoxication assault, Carrollton police
- Walton Young, 42, intoxication assault, Texas Department of Public Safety