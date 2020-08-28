The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Trinity Stevens, 17, burglary of a habitation and two counts of credit card abuse, Trophy Club police
Connor Crosby, 20, burglary of a habitation and two counts of credit card abuse, Trophy Club police
Cory Gayford, 27, burglary of a habitation and two counts of credit card abuse, Trophy Club police
Destinnie Grant, 21, murder, tampering and two counts of injury to a child, Frisco police
Jratn Fuksa, 21, aggravated robbery, Frisco police
Jeremiah Kirk, 28, burglary of a habitation, Carrollton police
Bryce Hankins, 25, two counts of aggravated assault, Carrollton police
Javier Ramirez Jr., 29, assault family violence enhanced, Carrollton police
Annette Golding, 55, aggravated assault, Corinth police
Daniel Jones, 43, assault family violence, Corinth police
Christopher Covey, 29, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
Timothy Shurbet, 22, two counts of assault family violence, Denton police
Sergio Villarreal-Ramirez, 28, assault family violence, Denton police
Zachary Johnson, 26, assault family violence, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Victor Olguin Fernandez, 35, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Rigoberto Rodriguez, 43, assault family violence, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Ace Polson III, 48, assault family violence, Flower Mound police
Armin Assadiazizabadi, 34, assault family violence, Frisco police
Christopher Sterling, 40, assault family violence enhanced and violation of a protective order, Frisco police
Blake Stewart, 34, burglary of a habitation, Hickory Creek police
Otis Cofield, 20, continuous violence against the family, Lake Dallas police
Charles Lott, 26, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Lake Dallas police
Jeremy Brown, 22, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Antonio Garcia, 38, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Justin Hargis, 23, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Jeffery Hower, 54, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Jerry Nelson, 25, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville and The Colony police
Mark Payne, 29, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Jarrod Tomlin, 42, injury to an elderly individual, Lewisville police
Briana Woodfox, 31, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
Scott Wood, 30, continuous violence against the family, Northlake police
John Carboni, 31, assault family violence, The Colony police
Joshua Moore, 35, aggravated assault, The Colony police
Jacob Allred, 42, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Corey Simon, 41, stalking, Little Elm police
Marianna Bailey, 35, murder, Little Elm police
Deanna Danford, 47, injury to a child and assault family violence, Carrollton police
Larry Knight, 70, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Flower Mound police
Bruce Embry, 57, aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of sexual assault of a child, Lewisville police
Eric Vences-Morales, 24, sexual assault of a child, Lewisville police
Shunyan Hak, 23, sexual assault of a child, Northeast police
Christopher Stephenson, 35, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, indecency with a child, sexual assault of a child, continuous sexual abuse of young children, two counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of prohibited sexual conduct, Denton County Sheriff’s Office