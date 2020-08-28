The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Trinity Stevens, 17, burglary of a habitation and two counts of credit card abuse, Trophy Club police

Connor Crosby, 20, burglary of a habitation and two counts of credit card abuse, Trophy Club police

Cory Gayford, 27, burglary of a habitation and two counts of credit card abuse, Trophy Club police

Destinnie Grant, 21, murder, tampering and two counts of injury to a child, Frisco police

Jratn Fuksa, 21, aggravated robbery, Frisco police

Jeremiah Kirk, 28, burglary of a habitation, Carrollton police

Bryce Hankins, 25, two counts of aggravated assault, Carrollton police

Javier Ramirez Jr., 29, assault family violence enhanced, Carrollton police

Annette Golding, 55, aggravated assault, Corinth police

Daniel Jones, 43, assault family violence, Corinth police

Christopher Covey, 29, continuous violence against the family, Denton police

Timothy Shurbet, 22, two counts of assault family violence, Denton police

Sergio Villarreal-Ramirez, 28, assault family violence, Denton police

Zachary Johnson, 26, assault family violence, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Victor Olguin Fernandez, 35, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Rigoberto Rodriguez, 43, assault family violence, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Ace Polson III, 48, assault family violence, Flower Mound police

Armin Assadiazizabadi, 34, assault family violence, Frisco police

Christopher Sterling, 40, assault family violence enhanced and violation of a protective order, Frisco police

Blake Stewart, 34, burglary of a habitation, Hickory Creek police

Otis Cofield, 20, continuous violence against the family, Lake Dallas police

Charles Lott, 26, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Lake Dallas police

Jeremy Brown, 22, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Antonio Garcia, 38, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Justin Hargis, 23, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Jeffery Hower, 54, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Jerry Nelson, 25, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville and The Colony police

Mark Payne, 29, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Jarrod Tomlin, 42, injury to an elderly individual, Lewisville police

Briana Woodfox, 31, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police

Scott Wood, 30, continuous violence against the family, Northlake police

John Carboni, 31, assault family violence, The Colony police

Joshua Moore, 35, aggravated assault, The Colony police

Jacob Allred, 42, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Corey Simon, 41, stalking, Little Elm police

Marianna Bailey, 35, murder, Little Elm police

Deanna Danford, 47, injury to a child and assault family violence, Carrollton police

Larry Knight, 70, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Flower Mound police

Bruce Embry, 57, aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of sexual assault of a child, Lewisville police

Eric Vences-Morales, 24, sexual assault of a child, Lewisville police

Shunyan Hak, 23, sexual assault of a child, Northeast police

Christopher Stephenson, 35, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, indecency with a child, sexual assault of a child, continuous sexual abuse of young children, two counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of prohibited sexual conduct, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

 

