The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Erick Besuo-Perdomo, 27, intoxication manslaughter, Lewisville police
Marissamary Pecina, 26, intoxication manslaughter, Lewisville police
Carl Thompson, 28, harassment of a public servant and three counts of retaliation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Arletris Carter, 31, robbery, Carrollton police
Gilbert Balandran Jr., 46, theft, Carrollton police
Ellen Davis, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police
Tebrysa, 30, two counts of harassment of a public servant and injury to a child, Carrollton police
Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, terroristic threat, Carrollton police
Ricardo Quintana, 32, assault against a peace officer, Carrollton police
Anzeco Reeves, 23, evading arrest, Carrollton police
Justin Fletcher, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Allen Strawn, 29, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Zachary Talbot, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton
Edgar Garcia, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Bill Harris, 43, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police
Paula Hiott, 46, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Bradley Hulstein, 36, aggravated assault, Denton police
Christopher Kirk, 30, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Jimmie Oliver, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Mylez Wood, 27, aggravated assault, Denton police
Cesar Flores-Monroy, 20, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Oscar Garcia, 28, burglary of a habitation, Flower Mound police
Lindsey Hodge, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Herbert Kelley Jr., 26, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Danitria King, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Ceu Thang, 19, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
Mia Verdi, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Robert Bickerstaff, 39, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Dylan Carel, 30, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Tawny Carriaga, 32, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Hajrudin Redzematovic, 48, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police
Admir Redzematovic, 25, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police
Laura Thigpen, 42, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Jonathan Ames, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Michael Holland, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Gabrielle Moore, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Kymnanya Springer, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jaimes Nerf, 30, three counts of forgery, Lewisville police
Parker Procise, 30, two counts of theft, Lewisville police
Patrick Russell, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Alex Pena-Yanez, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Dustin Wilburn, 20, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
Joel George, 39, intoxication assault, Dallas police
Adrian Angeles, 20, intoxication assault and possession of marijuana, Lewisville police
Paul Fulton, 39, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Rachel Roux, 34, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Brittani Dennis, 30, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Hickory Creek police
John Vaughn, 35, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Darrell McBryde, 49, driving while intoxicated, Northeast police
Esteban Delgadillo, 49, driving while intoxicated, Sanger police
Cary Miller, 36, driving while intoxicated, Texas Department of Public Safety
J. Guadalupe Ibarra, 54, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, The Colony police
James Stevenson, 43, driving while intoxicated, The Colony police
Francisco Juarez-Ortega, 29, driving while intoxicated, University of North Texas police