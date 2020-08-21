The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Erick Besuo-Perdomo, 27, intoxication manslaughter, Lewisville police

Marissamary Pecina, 26, intoxication manslaughter, Lewisville police

Carl Thompson, 28, harassment of a public servant and three counts of retaliation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Arletris Carter, 31, robbery, Carrollton police

Gilbert Balandran Jr., 46, theft, Carrollton police

Ellen Davis, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police

Tebrysa, 30, two counts of harassment of a public servant and injury to a child, Carrollton police

Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, terroristic threat, Carrollton police

Ricardo Quintana, 32, assault against a peace officer, Carrollton police

Anzeco Reeves, 23, evading arrest, Carrollton police

Justin Fletcher, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Allen Strawn, 29, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Zachary Talbot, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton

Edgar Garcia, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Bill Harris, 43, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police

Paula Hiott, 46, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Bradley Hulstein, 36, aggravated assault, Denton police

Christopher Kirk, 30, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Jimmie Oliver, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Mylez Wood, 27, aggravated assault, Denton police

Cesar Flores-Monroy, 20, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Oscar Garcia, 28, burglary of a habitation, Flower Mound police

Lindsey Hodge, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Herbert Kelley Jr., 26, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Danitria King, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Ceu Thang, 19, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police

Mia Verdi, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Robert Bickerstaff, 39, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Dylan Carel, 30, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Tawny Carriaga, 32, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Hajrudin Redzematovic, 48, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police

Admir Redzematovic, 25, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police

Laura Thigpen, 42, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Jonathan Ames, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Michael Holland, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Gabrielle Moore, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Kymnanya Springer, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jaimes Nerf, 30, three counts of forgery, Lewisville police

Parker Procise, 30, two counts of theft, Lewisville police

Patrick Russell, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Alex Pena-Yanez, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Dustin Wilburn, 20, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police

Joel George, 39, intoxication assault, Dallas police

Adrian Angeles, 20, intoxication assault and possession of marijuana, Lewisville police

Paul Fulton, 39, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Rachel Roux, 34, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Brittani Dennis, 30, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Hickory Creek police

John Vaughn, 35, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Darrell McBryde, 49, driving while intoxicated, Northeast police

Esteban Delgadillo, 49, driving while intoxicated, Sanger police

Cary Miller, 36, driving while intoxicated, Texas Department of Public Safety

J. Guadalupe Ibarra, 54, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, The Colony police

James Stevenson, 43, driving while intoxicated, The Colony police

Francisco Juarez-Ortega, 29, driving while intoxicated, University of North Texas police

 

