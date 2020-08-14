The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Andrew Johnston, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Tarkeyve Dunn, 31, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Danal Gobert Jr., 33, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Prance Lowe, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Geoffrey Schwartz, 64, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Turner, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Arielle Walker, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Ronald Abbott, 62, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Dewey Snodgrass, 70, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Austin Burrow, 29, assault against a peace officer, Denton police
Brandon Bybee, 37, two counts of theft, Denton police
Case Leggett, 34, theft and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Rogelio Lazaro, 36, two counts of theft, Denton police
Desmond Prim, 21, aggravated assault, Denton police
Trenton Carter, 25, burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Denton and Lewisville police
Willie Brim, 25, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jonathan Grable, 28, breach of computer security, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Jordan III, 19, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Kaylie Martinez, 17, harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Patrick McKinney, 28, assault against a peace officer, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Crystal Williams, 39, unauthorized vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Charles Day, 40, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Justin Lemons, 24, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Tiana Quarles, 27, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police
Latracey Haywood, 50, theft, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and tampering with a governmental record, The Colony police
Jeet Trivedi, 21, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Christopher Feil, 40, two counts of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police and Corinth police
Sean Allen, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Ivan Castaneda Villa, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Oscar Flores-Garcia, 22, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
James Goodson III, 18, assault against a peace officer, Lewisville police
Vonna Martinez, 48, tampering with a governmental record, Lewisville police
Eric Rodriguez-Ruvalcaba, 21, two counts of aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Matthew Stephens, 18, aggravated assault against a public servant, Lewisville police
Pablo Suarez, 31, theft, Lewisville police
Jose Flores, 28, theft, Lewisville police
Aaron Chavez, 20, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Kaitlyn Farley, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Lauren Caughey, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
William Kidd, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
James Tucker, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Nicholas Erickson, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Freddie Cann Jr., 46, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jerome Menezes, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Juan Moreno, 31, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Garrett Odell, 20, delivery of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Charles Oneal, 53, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Nicholas Ramos, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Christopher Ribaudo, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Paul Roy III, 36, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Arthur Spencer, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Waylon Upton, 42, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Linda Foor, 59, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Christopher Walker, 44, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Jolie Bongiomo, 19, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
Jenny Vo, 26, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
Roel Escamilla, 46, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
Walter Rolls, 38, evading arrest, University of North Texas police
Brett Wiggins, 28, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police