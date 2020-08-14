The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Andrew Johnston, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Tarkeyve Dunn, 31, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Danal Gobert Jr., 33, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Prance Lowe, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Geoffrey Schwartz, 64, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Turner, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Arielle Walker, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Ronald Abbott, 62, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Dewey Snodgrass, 70, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Austin Burrow, 29, assault against a peace officer, Denton police

Brandon Bybee, 37, two counts of theft, Denton police

Case Leggett, 34, theft and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Rogelio Lazaro, 36, two counts of theft, Denton police

Desmond Prim, 21, aggravated assault, Denton police

Trenton Carter, 25, burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Denton and Lewisville police

Willie Brim, 25, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jonathan Grable, 28, breach of computer security, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Jordan III, 19, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Kaylie Martinez, 17, harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Patrick McKinney, 28, assault against a peace officer, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Crystal Williams, 39, unauthorized vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Charles Day, 40, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Justin Lemons, 24, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Tiana Quarles, 27, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police

Latracey Haywood, 50, theft, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and tampering with a governmental record, The Colony police

Jeet Trivedi, 21, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Christopher Feil, 40, two counts of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police and Corinth police

Sean Allen, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Ivan Castaneda Villa, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Oscar Flores-Garcia, 22, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

James Goodson III, 18, assault against a peace officer, Lewisville police

Vonna Martinez, 48, tampering with a governmental record, Lewisville police

Eric Rodriguez-Ruvalcaba, 21, two counts of aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Matthew Stephens, 18, aggravated assault against a public servant, Lewisville police

Pablo Suarez, 31, theft, Lewisville police

Jose Flores, 28, theft, Lewisville police

Aaron Chavez, 20, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Kaitlyn Farley, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Lauren Caughey, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

William Kidd, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

James Tucker, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Nicholas Erickson, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Freddie Cann Jr., 46, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jerome Menezes, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Juan Moreno, 31, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Garrett Odell, 20, delivery of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Charles Oneal, 53, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Nicholas Ramos, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Christopher Ribaudo, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Paul Roy III, 36, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Arthur Spencer, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Waylon Upton, 42, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Linda Foor, 59, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Christopher Walker, 44, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Jolie Bongiomo, 19, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

Jenny Vo, 26, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

Roel Escamilla, 46, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

Walter Rolls, 38, evading arrest, University of North Texas police

Brett Wiggins, 28, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

 

Recommended for you