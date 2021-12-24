DRC_DentonCourtsBulding.jpg
Buy Now

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

Staff Writer

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Michael Malone, 29, assault family violence, Lake Dallas police

Logan Beard, 21, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, Denton police

Sasha Browne, 30, aggravated assault, Denton police

Justin Davila, 22, aggravated assault, Denton police

Nicholaus Steele, 39, burglary of a building, Denton police

Edward Waymire, 28, burglary of a building, Denton police

Charles Ugochukwu, 25, three counts of aggravated assault, Denton police

David Bloodworth, 48, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Kyle Heslet, 63, two counts of assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Amanda Smith, 40, two counts of assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Smith, 34, burglary of a building, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Tina Cagle, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Taylor Cummings, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Mills, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Russell Mize, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Stephen Sternkopf, 59, criminal mischief, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jessica Swanson, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Esperanze Valladares, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Sheldon Grant, 46, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Luis Martinez-Ortega, 37, aggravated assault, Little Elm police

Marshall Jajuan, 25, evading arrest, Little Elm police

Bulmaro Quintanar, 64, harassment against public servant, Pilot Point police

Chandler Boyd, 23, credit card abuse, one count of theft, theft of firearm, Denton police; one count of theft, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, unlawful possession of firearm, Corinth police.

Jameson Bradford, 34, theft, Denton police

Raymond Hernandez, 35, theft, Denton police

Mark Calvillo, 30, two counts of theft, Flower Mound police; one count of theft, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Domingo Solorzano Jr., 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Lance Faucher, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police; theft, Lewisville police

Joseph Pressnell, 39, theft, Lewisville police

Charles Santoscoy, 56, theft, Lewisville police

Jose Gomez, 31, theft, Lewisville police

Edmond Nicodemus, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police; theft, Carrollton police

Anthony Lehman, 36, theft, Carrollton police

Melissa Loyd, 42, theft, Carrollton police; possession of a controlled substance, Krum police

Colin Lynch, 28, two counts of theft, The Colony police

Charles Miller, 26, theft, The Colony police

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.