Staff Writer
The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Michael Malone, 29, assault family violence, Lake Dallas police
Logan Beard, 21, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, Denton police
Sasha Browne, 30, aggravated assault, Denton police
Justin Davila, 22, aggravated assault, Denton police
Nicholaus Steele, 39, burglary of a building, Denton police
Edward Waymire, 28, burglary of a building, Denton police
Charles Ugochukwu, 25, three counts of aggravated assault, Denton police
David Bloodworth, 48, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Kyle Heslet, 63, two counts of assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Amanda Smith, 40, two counts of assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Smith, 34, burglary of a building, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Tina Cagle, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Taylor Cummings, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Mills, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Russell Mize, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Stephen Sternkopf, 59, criminal mischief, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jessica Swanson, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Esperanze Valladares, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Sheldon Grant, 46, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Luis Martinez-Ortega, 37, aggravated assault, Little Elm police
Marshall Jajuan, 25, evading arrest, Little Elm police
Bulmaro Quintanar, 64, harassment against public servant, Pilot Point police
Chandler Boyd, 23, credit card abuse, one count of theft, theft of firearm, Denton police; one count of theft, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, unlawful possession of firearm, Corinth police.
Jameson Bradford, 34, theft, Denton police
Raymond Hernandez, 35, theft, Denton police
Mark Calvillo, 30, two counts of theft, Flower Mound police; one count of theft, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Domingo Solorzano Jr., 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Lance Faucher, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police; theft, Lewisville police
Joseph Pressnell, 39, theft, Lewisville police
Charles Santoscoy, 56, theft, Lewisville police
Jose Gomez, 31, theft, Lewisville police
Edmond Nicodemus, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police; theft, Carrollton police
Anthony Lehman, 36, theft, Carrollton police
Melissa Loyd, 42, theft, Carrollton police; possession of a controlled substance, Krum police
Colin Lynch, 28, two counts of theft, The Colony police
Charles Miller, 26, theft, The Colony police