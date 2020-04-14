The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Michael Leavitt, 37, burglary of a habitation, continuous violence against the family and repeated violation of condition of a bond, Denton police
Bishop Ford, 24, continuous violence against the family, Carrollton police
Orlando Lott, 38, assault family violence, Carrollton police
Steven Brewer, 21, injury to elderly individual, Corinth police
Ricardo Ariza-Perez, 21, assault family violence, Dallas police
Glenn Shenk II, 41, aggravated assault, Dallas police
Cortese Sears, 25, retaliation, Dallas police
Jason Bellamy, 46, continuous violence against the family, Lake Dallas police
Dalton Givens, 28, repeated violation of a protective order, Pilot Point police
Dylan Crow, 17, assault family violence and injury to a child, Sanger police
Johnny Maley, 38, indecency with a child, The Colony police
Ladislado Martinez-Vega, 40, continuous abuse of a young child and two counts of indecency with a child, Denton police
Joshua Peterson, 40, two counts of indecency with a child and three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Denton police
Eric McLemore, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton police
Ron Wainaina Makerecha, 24, two counts of robbery, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Frisco police
Zachary Clark, 31, robbery, Lewisville police
Hailey Woods, 26, theft, Lewisville police
Michael Wallace, 30, robbery and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jerry Horton, 22, robbery and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Rogelio Aguilar, 34, sexual assault, Little Elm police
Brandon Brice, 26, aggravated assault and assault against a public servant, Coppell police and Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Cortlan Parker, 17, aggravated assault and burglary of a habitation, Corinth police
Mikayla Brooks, 18, burglary of a habitation, Corinth police
Josh May, 45, assault against a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lake Dallas police
Joseph Warren, 35, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lake Dallas police
Ryan Reyes, 34, driving while intoxicated, University of North Texas police