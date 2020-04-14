The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Michael Leavitt, 37, burglary of a habitation, continuous violence against the family and repeated violation of condition of a bond, Denton police

Bishop Ford, 24, continuous violence against the family, Carrollton police

Orlando Lott, 38, assault family violence, Carrollton police

Steven Brewer, 21, injury to elderly individual, Corinth police

Ricardo Ariza-Perez, 21, assault family violence, Dallas police

Glenn Shenk II, 41, aggravated assault, Dallas police

Cortese Sears, 25, retaliation, Dallas police

Jason Bellamy, 46, continuous violence against the family, Lake Dallas police

Dalton Givens, 28, repeated violation of a protective order, Pilot Point police

Dylan Crow, 17, assault family violence and injury to a child, Sanger police

Johnny Maley, 38, indecency with a child, The Colony police

Ladislado Martinez-Vega, 40, continuous abuse of a young child and two counts of indecency with a child, Denton police

Joshua Peterson, 40, two counts of indecency with a child and three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Denton police

Eric McLemore, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton police

Ron Wainaina Makerecha, 24, two counts of robbery, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Frisco police

Zachary Clark, 31, robbery, Lewisville police

Hailey Woods, 26, theft, Lewisville police

Michael Wallace, 30, robbery and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jerry Horton, 22, robbery and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Rogelio Aguilar, 34, sexual assault, Little Elm police

Brandon Brice, 26, aggravated assault and assault against a public servant, Coppell police and Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Cortlan Parker, 17, aggravated assault and burglary of a habitation, Corinth police

Mikayla Brooks, 18, burglary of a habitation, Corinth police

Josh May, 45, assault against a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lake Dallas police

Joseph Warren, 35, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lake Dallas police

Ryan Reyes, 34, driving while intoxicated, University of North Texas police

