The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Josiah Sixtos, 29, burglary of a building, Aubrey police
Dylan May, 26, burglary of a habitation, Justin police
Krystal Morgan, 30, burglary of a habitation, Justin police
Darius Washington, 34, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police
Andrew Scruggs, 31, three counts of indecency with a child, Celina police
Stephen Sadowski, 36, indecency with a child, Denton police
Luis Urena, 35, sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Frisco police
Rudi Perez, 62, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Highland Village police
Brandon Muehlhausen, 38, injury to a child, Krum police
Mark Canas, 22, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, The Colony police
Julian Olvera, 18, sexual assault of a child, The Colony police
Nasir Rose, 20, two counts of sexual assault of a child, Oak Point Department of Public Safety
Tyrel Unruth, 36, 14 counts of sexual assault of a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Elijha Norman, 24, murder and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, The Colony police