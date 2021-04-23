The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Josiah Sixtos, 29, burglary of a building, Aubrey police

Dylan May, 26, burglary of a habitation, Justin police

Krystal Morgan, 30, burglary of a habitation, Justin police

Darius Washington, 34, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police

Andrew Scruggs, 31, three counts of indecency with a child, Celina police

Stephen Sadowski, 36, indecency with a child, Denton police

Luis Urena, 35, sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Frisco police

Rudi Perez, 62, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Highland Village police

Brandon Muehlhausen, 38, injury to a child, Krum police

Mark Canas, 22, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, The Colony police

Julian Olvera, 18, sexual assault of a child, The Colony police

Nasir Rose, 20, two counts of sexual assault of a child, Oak Point Department of Public Safety

Tyrel Unruth, 36, 14 counts of sexual assault of a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Elijha Norman, 24, murder and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, The Colony police

 

