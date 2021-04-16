The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Joe Gomez, 19, manslaughter and aggravated assault, Carrollton police
David Byrne, 53, manslaughter, Texas Parks and Wildlife
Eric Chavez, 34, theft, Carrollton police
Martin Carrington, 40, theft, Carrollton police
Jeremiah England, 27, evading arrest, Carrollton police
Cody Freeman, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Stephanie Lacy, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Sean Napp, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Brian Rodriguez-Rubio, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
David Thomas, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Ernesto Vargas, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Emma Andersen, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Randall Martin, 33, unauthorized use of vehicle, Flower Mound police
Lars Nielsen, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Antovanisha Rucker, 22, theft, Flower Mound police
Preston Barrett, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Patrick Bassett, 39, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Chandler Boyd, 23, debit card abuse, Denton police
Michael Malone, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Ralphiel Reyes, 41, burglary of a building, Denton police
Anthony Towens, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Glen Roye, 30, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, theft and two counts of burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Ronnie Carpenter, 39, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Montreail McCoy, 32, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Kristi Maloy, 35, two counts of assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Brook Rutledge, 21, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jon Schertz, 48, violation of sex offender registration, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Robert Montfort, 41, possession of a controlled substance and burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Pilot Point police
Callie Exner, 36, burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance, Pilot Point and Denton police
Roderick Evans, 39, two counts of theft of a firearm, The Colony police
Lissette Nava-Gutierrez, 46, aggravated assault, The Colony police
Emmanuel Sayl, 34, credit card abuse and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
Gabrielle Giesecke, 23, credit card abuse and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
Kevin Davis, 39, credit card abuse, The Colony police
Ahlin Cadette, 32, unauthorized use of vehicle and evading arrest, Lewisville police
Deac Caufield, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Monica Gonzales, 34, theft, Lewisville police
James Knight, 48, burglary of a building, Lewisville police
Eddy Lopez-Azan, 25, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Alejandro Mendoza, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Joshua Mendoza, 31, theft, Lewisville police
Nathaniel Pferdner, 21, debit card abuse and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Michael Stevens, 46, unauthorized use of vehicle, Lewisville police
Samuel Ajala, 28, robbery, Carrollton police
Joseph Cantrell, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Daniel Maldonado III, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Douglas Mabe, 53, evading arrest, Pilot Point police
Charlie Garcia, 20, theft, theft of a firearm and debit card abuse, Sanger police