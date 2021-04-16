The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Joe Gomez, 19, manslaughter and aggravated assault, Carrollton police

David Byrne, 53, manslaughter, Texas Parks and Wildlife

Eric Chavez, 34, theft, Carrollton police

Martin Carrington, 40, theft, Carrollton police

Jeremiah England, 27, evading arrest, Carrollton police

Cody Freeman, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Stephanie Lacy, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Sean Napp, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Brian Rodriguez-Rubio, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

David Thomas, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Ernesto Vargas, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Emma Andersen, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Randall Martin, 33, unauthorized use of vehicle, Flower Mound police

Lars Nielsen, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Antovanisha Rucker, 22, theft, Flower Mound police

Preston Barrett, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Patrick Bassett, 39, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Chandler Boyd, 23, debit card abuse, Denton police

Michael Malone, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Ralphiel Reyes, 41, burglary of a building, Denton police

Anthony Towens, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Glen Roye, 30, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, theft and two counts of burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Ronnie Carpenter, 39, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Montreail McCoy, 32, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Kristi Maloy, 35, two counts of assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Brook Rutledge, 21, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jon Schertz, 48, violation of sex offender registration, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Montfort, 41, possession of a controlled substance and burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Pilot Point police

Callie Exner, 36, burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance, Pilot Point and Denton police

Roderick Evans, 39, two counts of theft of a firearm, The Colony police

Lissette Nava-Gutierrez, 46, aggravated assault, The Colony police

Emmanuel Sayl, 34, credit card abuse and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

Gabrielle Giesecke, 23, credit card abuse and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

Kevin Davis, 39, credit card abuse, The Colony police

Ahlin Cadette, 32, unauthorized use of vehicle and evading arrest, Lewisville police

Deac Caufield, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Monica Gonzales, 34, theft, Lewisville police

James Knight, 48, burglary of a building, Lewisville police

Eddy Lopez-Azan, 25, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Alejandro Mendoza, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Joshua Mendoza, 31, theft, Lewisville police

Nathaniel Pferdner, 21, debit card abuse and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Michael Stevens, 46, unauthorized use of vehicle, Lewisville police

Samuel Ajala, 28, robbery, Carrollton police

Joseph Cantrell, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Daniel Maldonado III, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Douglas Mabe, 53, evading arrest, Pilot Point police

Charlie Garcia, 20, theft, theft of a firearm and debit card abuse, Sanger police

 

