U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, who has represented Texas Congressional District 26 since 2003, was leading in Denton County early voting results with 74% of the vote in Tuesday's Republican primary.
Burgess, R-Pilot Point, had 25,499 early ballots cast in his favor. His most formidable opponent Jack Wyman has 11% of the vote, with both Michael Armstrong and Jason Mrochek hovering around 7%.
In the Democratic primary for the seat, Carol Iannuzzi of Lewisville has 53% with 13,070 votes followed by Mat Pruneda with 29% and Neil Durrance with 17%.
This story will be updated.