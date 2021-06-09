A video that went viral on Twitter Tuesday showing Denton police chasing a man as he ran onto the highway stemmed from an incident Monday where he allegedly entered a business he was trespassed from, according to a police report.
On Monday, a 911 caller reported the suspect, 44-year-old Ray Taylor, wouldn’t leave him alone and claimed God was going to kill the caller. Officers spoke with Taylor outside an Exxon on Interstate 35 and staffers said he had been given a criminal trespass notice in the past. Management wanted to press charges for the criminal trespass.
Taylor allegedly denied being involved in a disturbance. When police attempted to arrest him for the criminal trespass, Taylor allegedly sat down, pulled his arms away and told officers multiple times he would make them shoot him.
Those 8am chases are TUFF pic.twitter.com/yvumEpVeXO— Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) June 8, 2021
According to the report, police disengaged to reevaluate the situation and then saw Taylor retrieve a pipe from his pocket and begin smoking. Police approached him again and Taylor allegedly swung a fist at an officer.
Police alleged Taylor wouldn’t comply with instructions to put his hands behind his back so they sprayed him with pepper spray. The report says Taylor walked away and again told police he would make them shoot him.
Police used a stun gun twice on him to no avail. Taylor then allegedly began running south across all lanes of University Drive, into the grassy area of the southbound service road for Interstate 35 and then ran across the highway’s south and northbound lanes.
Taylor sat on the ledge of a barrier wall on the northbound side and police pulled him back from the ledge, according to the report. Taylor again moved his arms away to keep police from placing him in handcuffs, but officers were able to secure him in a wrap, a remote restraint device.
Taylor was evaluated and cleared by paramedics. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, evading arrest and resisting arrest.