Nearly 41,000 people cast their ballots during the early-voting period that ended on Friday for Texas Senate District 30.
The special election is Tuesday.
According to data from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin, 5,447 Denton County voters have participated in the election so far. District 30 encompasses north Denton County, including most of the city of Denton, as well as parts of Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Erath, Grayson, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young counties.
The special election has moved quickly after District 30’s current senator, Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, won the Republican nomination to run for U.S. House of Representatives to replace John Ratcliffe, R-Heath. Fallon is on the ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.
Outgoing Denton Mayor Chris Watts is running for District 30 as a Republican. Other Republicans on the ticket are Craig Carter, a businessman and entrepreneur; Andy Hopper, a software engineer, adjunct professor at the University of North Texas and a warrant officer in the Texas State Guard; Shelley Luther, a Denton County resident jailed for opening her Dallas salon in defiance of the governor’s orders; and state Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster. Jacob Minter, an electrician, is the sole Democrat on the ballot.
Over 11 days of early voting, 40,763 residents cast their ballots, the Texas Politics Project website shows. Early voting started Sept. 14, a quick turnaround after the filing deadline Aug. 28.
In Denton County, polling locations are at the Denton Civic Center, Denton County Elections Administration, Aubrey City Hall, Paloma Creek Elementary School, Krum ISD’s administration building and the Sanger Community Center. On election day, voters must go to the polling site assigned to their precinct. Polling hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Denton County election officials are encouraging voters to wear face coverings, and each location will have markers to provide guidance on social distancing.
Pens are being sanitized between uses, and poll workers will routinely clean voting booths, doors and other supplies, according to election officials.
Curbside ballots are available for voters who are unable to enter the polling site — for instance, a person who’s running a fever. To vote curbside, the elections office asks voters to call ahead to 940-349-3200.
For other information about Denton County elections, visit votedenton.com.