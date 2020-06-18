Denton environmental officials found the season's first West Nile virus-positive mosquito this week at the IOOF Cemetery, near the intersection of Fort Worth and Eagle Drives.
Denton has an extensive network of mosquito traps to monitor for the seasonal virus, which generally emerges in summer each year and continues until the first freeze in the fall.
For now, officials consider the risk for a human infection low to moderate. Each year, some North Texans contract the virus from a mosquito bite and while the infection is often mild, those who contract the neuroinvasive disease can suffer debilitating complications. The disease can also be fatal.
In announcing the findings, city officials reminded residents of local resources to monitor where disease-carrying mosquitoes are captured as well as important steps to take to kill mosquito larvae. Resident involvement is key to lowering the threat, officials said.
More information, including how to get two free Bti briquettes to treat stagnant water that cannot be easily drained, can be found at cityofdenton.com.