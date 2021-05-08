United Way of Denton County president and CEO Gary Henderson, left, hands Denton County Judge Andy Eads the 2020 Dr. Bettye Myers Humanitarian Award during the 9th Annual United Tribute event on Saturday at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center.
Dancing partners Natalie and Ben Clark perform for the crowd during Saturday's United Tribute event at the convention center. Of 10 couples, three advanced as finalists, with the Judge’s Choice award going to the Clarks.
Dancing couple Rachel Collins and Carter Higgins came away with the win during Saturday’s “Dancing with Our Stars” 10-couple competition as part of the 9th Annual United Tribute event at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center.
After 16 months, the majority of which included pandemic protocol and postponements, United Way of Denton County hosted its annual United Tribute celebration Saturday night with about 500 in attendance.
Guests mingle during the 9th Annual United Tribute event on Saturday at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. Former Denton Mayor Chris Watts and Denton County Judge Andy Eads were recognized as the 2020 Dr. Bettye Myers Humanitarian Award recipients for their contributions in the fight against homelessness in Denton County.
Jeff Woo/DRC
The United Tribute is the nonprofit’s annual fundraising gala, held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. Typically held in January, this year’s event — the organization’s ninth annual — was postponed until May due to the pandemic.
This year’s version of the tribute had several pandemic-focused changes, including less seating at each table and a new option to attend virtually. Total attendance for the event came in at about 498 in-person, with over 100 virtual tickets sold.
For United Way of Denton County, the pandemic caused its own financial challenges. While an overall fundraising total for 2020 was not announced at the event, president and CEO Gary Henderson said the nonprofit was down about 25% from its $2.3 million total in 2019.
“We need your help,” Henderson said. “What’s been really challenging for us during COVID is knowing that for our partner agencies and the needs they presented, we were only able to fund about 30% of the requests they made. So you need to help us.”
The tribute included the organization’s “Dancing With Our Stars” dance competition, a staple of the event featuring pairs of prominent community members. Of 10 couples, three advanced as finalists, with the Judge’s Choice award going to Natalie and Ben Clark and the overall win, voted on by attendees, going to Carter Higgins and Rachel Collins.
United Way also presented the 2020 Dr. Bettye Myers Humanitarian Award at Saturday’s celebration, which went to co-recipients Denton County Judge Andy Eads and former Denton Mayor Chris Watts.
The award was established in 2014 to “recognize the highest level of community leadership, philanthropy and collective impact with time and resources.” Eads and Watts were recognized for their contributions to local businesses, non-profits and residents throughout the pandemic, specifically regarding homelessness and the ongoing vaccination effort.
“When I look back on our personal and professional journey, I can relate in so many ways,” Eads said after receiving the award. “I can relate to our employees working in the health department, I can relate to all of you business owners working to try to keep your business open, I can relate to people coming down with COVID symptoms, and I can relate to the people that are in the COVID ward.”
Other award recipients included DATCU Credit Union (Community Spirit Award), Denton County (Creating Lasting Change Award) and Denton Independent School District (Better Tomorrow Award), among others.