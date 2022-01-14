Denton’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities will be fully back in person Monday with a march and program after last year’s hybrid events.
Celebrated annually on a Monday, the day recognizes King Jr.’s birthday on Jan. 15. It’s a national holiday, so Denton residents who are off work on Monday can attend the march to Fred Moore Park and program activities right after. The day's events will be put on by UNT and Denton Parks and Recreation Department.
The march Monday will begin at 2 p.m. at the University of North Texas and end at Fred Moore Park, 501 S. Bradshaw Street. The park is close to Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center at 1300 Wilson St., where the first 300 march participants can enjoy a packaged meal by Jackie Lawson, Simply Marvelous Catering.
The program at the center will start at 3 p.m. and feature keynote speaker Rev. Jacob Ervin of Mount Olive First Baptist Church. Mayor Gerard Hudspeth will deliver some remarks, and performances will include the Rivera Elementary School Choir, soloist Travis Brown and poet Black Caesar.
The MLK Jr. Rec Center’s Advisory Board will present a community member the Catherine Bell Community Award.
In-person participation at the program will be limited to the first 150 attendees to allow for social distancing, according to the city report. Masks are required and will be available.