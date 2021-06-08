The Denton County Appraisal Review Board is reminding property owners they still have the right to protest the appraised market value of their property, if they so choose. In many cases, the 2021 appraisal notices recently mailed to property owners omitted the option to select an in-person hearing.
For any property owners who have already filed a Notice of Protest but wish to have an in-person hearing, the ARB advises them to contact the board as soon as possible to request an in-person hearing.
A request for an in-person hearing may be directed to the Denton County Appraisal Review Board at chair@dentoncotxarb.org. Those submitting a request are asked to include the name of the taxpayer(s), the property ID number and the property address.