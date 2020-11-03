In the Denton mayoral race, Keely Briggs leads Gerard Hudspeth in early voting, with 48.4% of the votes.
Truck driver Michael Mitchell follows with 9.4%.
Briggs, who currently represents District 2 on council and is a community volunteer, or Hudspeth, a litigation consultant and the mayor pro-tem, will replace outgoing Mayor Chris Watts, who is leaving the council on term limits. Hudspeth has 42.1% of early votes.
In the at-large Place 5 race, incumbent Deb Armintor has 55.7 of the votes and leads Rick Baria, a land planner, by 5,203 votes in early returns.
In the at-large Place 6 race, incumbent Paul Meltzer, a retired product developer, has a 45.3% lead over Jim Mann (42%), pastor of New Life Church. Student Liam York received 12.5% of the vote.