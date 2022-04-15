Dallas-Fort Worth home prices continue to rise at a rapid pace as demand remains strong and inventory in the region vanishes, with the suburban counties seeing the most dramatic changes in price.
The median sale price of Collin County homes was $65,000 more in March than just a month prior and are now higher than the Austin area’s median of $521,100. Dallas, Denton, Kaufman and Rockwall counties also saw gains of more than $10,000 in just a month, according to the MetroTex Association of Realtors.
The median price across North Texas jumped 22% year over year to a record $380,000 in March. The largest annual gains last month were in Collin County, with its median up 37% from a year ago to $540,000; Denton County, up 25% to $339,000; and Tarrant County, up 23% to $350,000.
In March 2020, 20,853 homes were on the market across the region. Just 2,418 were up for sale in March of this year, down 60% from 2021 and 88% from 2020, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University and North Texas Real Estate Information Systems.
Dallas County saw the number of active listings drop 39% year over year to 1,750 in March. Denton County saw the sharpest fall, down 39% to 1,750 homes. Tarrant saw inventory decline 19.4% to 1,641 homes on the market, with Rockwall’s supply down 7.7%.
Collin County’s supply situation is the most dire with 815 homes up for sale in March, just a half month’s supply. A balanced market between buyers and sellers would have about six months of inventory. Collin had 31.7% fewer listings than a year prior.
Two counties actually saw a boost in inventory, with Ellis up 35.8% and Kaufman up 4%, but each only have just over 300 homes for sale.
The lack of inventory is in part due to builders continuing to face high materials costs and labor challenges, although residential construction starts did see a slight boost of 4.5% in the first quarter.
Some real estate agents and economists say soaring mortgage rates could cool down market activity. The average for a 30-year loan jumped from 4.72% to 5% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. The last time rates hit 5% was in February 2011.