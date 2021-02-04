In his State of the City address on Thursday night, Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth started by focusing on continuing to lower the property tax rate in a virtual forum.
“The first thing that comes to mind … is our tax rate and taking care of our citizens from a fiscal perspective,” he said. “We’ve worked hard to maintain the current tax rate. That rate has dropped 10 cents over the past six years. I think that is commendable. I think you, the citizens, deserve it.”
The ad valorem tax rate is $0.59 per $100 property valuation — the same as it was in 2020. In 2019, that rate was $0.62, and in 2018, that number was $0.63. From 2012 to 2017, the rate was $0.68.
Property tax revenue accounts for 38% of the city’s general fund, followed by sales tax at 30%. The 2020-21 budget includes more than $75 million in property tax revenue. The 2019-20 property tax revenue was almost $76 million.
Denton’s budget is $1.3 billion.
“We are trying to grow our commercial base to try to take the pressure off our residents,” Hudspeth said. “We’re working diligently as a body.”
In a snapshot of the previous year, Hudspeth also touched on completion over the next five years of the city’s bond packages from 2012, 2014 and 2019 and a project to rehab a building on Loop 288 that will become a day center for the homeless.
City Manager Todd Hileman, who has accepted the same position in Palm Desert, California, effective March 1, called 2020 “an unprecedented year.”
“We’ve done everything we can to keep our community members safe and found a way to provide services our residents need,” he said. “I’d also like to acknowledge the city council. They did a great job representing the folks who elected them. We need to thank our residents, as well, who gave generously to their neighbors.”
Hudspeth also participated in a Q&A session, with questions provided by residents in advance. The first was about focusing on construction projects this year.
“I hope we turn the corner to get in front of these projects,” the mayor said. “We are wrapping up bond projects from years ago” in 2012 and 2014. “We hope to have them wrapped up in five years. We are also improving bike and pedestrian safety.”
Another question was about the city’s plan for creating more trails and bike lanes.
“We have the trails we’re passionate about,” Hudspeth said. “Specifically, with bikes, we have a new bikes and pedestrians coordinator search we are conducting. You have the need for bike lanes. But then you have [the perception that], ‘Well, I don’t ever see anyone in the bike lanes.’ That is because they don’t feel as safe.”
During the address on Thursday night, a video produced by city staff highlighted the council’s efforts to lessen the spread of the coronavirus; housing assistance for the homeless; volunteers; utility assistance; keeping the property tax rate at the same figure as 2019; the Use-of-Force Committee; the trails master plan and parks system; mixed-use developments; and new firefighters.
Also, Denton City Council members were asked to introduce themselves.
Elected in a runoff against then-District 2 member Keely Briggs in December, Hudspeth, a two-term council member, became the first Black mayor of Denton. Thursday’s virtual event was his first State of the City address.