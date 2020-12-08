In early voting, Gerard Hudspeth leads Keely Briggs in the mayor's race, 6,432 (53%) to 5,665 (47%), according to figures from the Denton County Elections Administration.
More than 9,000 early votes were cast in the runoff races for mayor, District 2 and at-large Place 6 — a 13.3% turnout.
For the early voting period, from Nov. 23 through Friday, 9,153 ballots were cast in Denton’s runoff races.
The winner of the mayor’s race will succeed Chris Watts. Briggs represents District 2. She is a community volunteer in her third term. Hudspeth left the council on Nov. 17 after Birdia Johnson won her race against George Ferrie Jr. for District 1. A litigation consultant, Hudspeth completed his second term.
For at-large Place 6, the candidates are Paul Meltzer, a retired product developer in his first term, and pastor Jim Mann. Meltzer leads in early voting, 6,295 (53%) to 5,640 (47%). And in District 2, retiree Connie Baker and administrator Ronnie Anderson are the candidates. Baker leads, 2,055 (62%) to 1,257(38%).
