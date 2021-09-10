Construction to change the exit and entrance ramps on Interstate 35 at University Drive will begin later this month to address safety concerns and increased traffic on the northbound portion, according to a news release.
Conversations for the construction project, a collaboration between the city of Denton and the Texas Department of Transportation, began in 2020 as more residents reached out to City Council members about their concerns on the highway. The stretch of highway where I-35E and I-35W merge up to the U.S. Highway 380 exit is a hot spot for crashes.
Emily McCann, a TxDOT spokesperson, said construction is tentatively set to start Sept. 20. She said signage and message boards notifying motorists of traffic impact should be up Friday.
The current Oak Street northbound entrance ramp will be reconstructed as an exit ramp, and the current exit ramp for University Drive will be reconstructed as an entrance ramp. This will eliminate queueing on the main lanes from exiting traffic, according to the release.
The construction, which is expected to be complete by early 2022, is a temporary solution to the safety concerns at the interchange. Originally, no construction in the area would’ve started until at least mid-2022, almost two years after a 16-year-old boy was caught underneath a semi-trailer following a crash on the highway.
Full construction to widen I-35 is scheduled to begin in mid-2022 and conclude in early 2023.
