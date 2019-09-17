One person is dead, and another sustained serious injuries in an accident Tuesday involving three vehicles in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35E near Mayhill Road in Denton, multiple authorities said.
Another person involved was transferred to a nearby hospital, while the status of the drivers and passengers in the other vehicles is unclear, said Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones. No other details were available.
Fire officials said at 1:55 p.m. that the interstate will remain shut down for about an hour. Drivers in the area should seek an alternative route.
Units with the Denton Fire Department and Denton Police Department were dispatched at around 11:50 a.m and are actively working the scene.
This story is developing.