Texas Department of Transportation crews will try again Wednesday morning to install a guardrail to open all three new southbound Interstate 35E lanes between South Loop 288 and Mayhill Road.
Crews were scheduled to install the rail Tuesday morning, but the ground was too hard and cold , Emily McCann, a spokeswoman for TxDOT said.
The work was rescheduled to Wednesday morning, with the three lanes set to open later in the day.
With the southbound lanes complete, crews will begin work on northbound lanes. There isn’t a set schedule for the work since crews need appropriate weather to mill out the northbound pavement, then pave and stripe the lanes, McCann said. The work is expected to be completed next month.